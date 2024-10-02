The Queen’s Head and Artichoke: A Historic Victorian Pub Blending Mediterranean Flavors with British Tradition Near Regent’s Park”

London – The Queen’s Head and Artichoke is a pub rich in history, charm, and culinary innovation. Located near Regent’s Park, this classic Victorian corner pub and dining room has become a beloved destination for locals, tourists, and office workers alike. While its current iteration is a modern gastro pub serving Mediterranean mezze alongside a full à la carte menu, the pub’s story stretches back centuries, with a deep connection to London’s past. It originally dates back to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, after whom the pub is named.

Stepping inside, you’ll find a warm and inviting space where history meets modern comfort. The pub features a lively bar area, offering a wide range of real ales and beers, along with a comprehensive wine list, perfect for those looking for just a drink or something more substantial and a dining area with 18 tables inside and more outside. For dining, the Mediterranean-inspired mezze menu complements the larger à la carte offerings, making it an ideal spot whether you’re in the mood for a few small plates or a full-on dining experience. The traditional Sunday roast is a standout, served all day, making it a perfect way to unwind after a visit to Regent’s Park.

The menu, lovingly crafted by its owner Michael, blends Mediterranean flavors with classic British pub fare. Freshly baked bread accompanied with greck olive and tapenade. The Cyprus and Greek sausages, served with new potatoes, sauerkraut, and black olives, showcase Michael’s Mediterranean roots, while dishes like grilled lamb skewers marinated with lemon and oregano offer a taste of the Aegean. For seafood lovers, there’s the tender grilled octopus, served with chorizo, hummus, and watercress, or the steamed black mussels cooked in cider, shallots, garlic, and tarragon. Main dishes like the crispy pork knuckle, paired with roast potatoes, pickled onion, sauerkraut, and curly kale, highlight the pub’s commitment to hearty, flavorful meals. Not to be missed also the delicious ham croquettes with soft bechamel inside as well as figs wrapped up in serrano ham and blue cheese inside. For dessert try the scrumptious chocolate cake and the voluptuous chocolate truffles, all homemade.

The small plates are perfect for sharing, with choices like babaganoush with pitta or grilled halloumi skewers with red peppers, aubergine, cranberry, and mint dressing. For something a bit more indulgent, the grilled goat cheese and beetroot stacks with arugula, toasted nuts, and balsamic dressing are a delight. For the cocktails highly recommended are Expresso Martini, Negroni, Moscow Mule and Margaritas.

In addition to its culinary offerings, the pub’s convenient location—close to Regent’s Park, Great Portland Street, and Euston stations—makes it a popular destination. Whether you’re meeting friends for after-work drinks, enjoying a leisurely meal after a day in the park, or stopping in for a traditional Sunday roast, the Queen’s Head and Artichoke is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy.

The pub’s friendly and knowledgeable staff enhance the experience with their warm service and eagerness to provide food recommendations, ensuring that every visitor finds something to enjoy. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, their attentiveness and charm make this a welcoming place to dine. The address of the pub is 30-32 Albany St, London NW1 4EA.

Open seven days a week until 11.30 pm, the Queen’s Head and Artichoke continues to serve its community with pride, offering a blend of history, delicious food, and warm hospitality. It’s a pub that not only tells a story but also invites you to become part of it. Whether you’re drawn in by the historic ties to Queen Elizabeth I, the vibrant Mediterranean menu, or simply the cozy atmosphere, there’s always a good reason to visit this historic pub. As Queen Elizabeth I once said, “I know I have the body but of a weak and feeble woman; but I have the heart and stomach of a king, and of a king of England too”—a spirit that lives on in this timeless establishment. https://theartichoke.net/