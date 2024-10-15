French Toast an hilarious tribute to Franco-British Cultural Clashes

London – French Toast, a new comedy adapted by Marianne Badrichani from Jean Poiret’s *Féfé de Broadway*, premiered the 7th of October at Riverside Studios and promises a witty exploration of Franco-British cultural and theatrical clashes. Set in 1977 Basingstoke, the story follows Simon Monk, a British director desperate to revive his career through a musical adaptation of *Phaedra*. His ambitious plans, however, hit an unexpected snag when Jacqueline Brémont, a flamboyant French theatre diva and former lover, forces her way into the production, despite lacking singing or dancing skills. Jacqueline, played by Edith Vernes, brings her wealth and connections to the show, creating a whirlwind of comedic tension between French glamor and British eccentricity.

The cast features seasoned talent, including Ché Walker as the frazzled Simon, Suzy Kohane as the feminist Kate, Reece Richardson as the rebellious Nick, Josie Benson as the insecure Faye, and Paul Hegarty as the theatrically grandiose Geoff. Together, they form a lively ensemble navigating the pitfalls of clashing egos and romantic entanglements. As Jacqueline bulldozes her way into the spotlight, Simon contends with her relentless influence and his conflicted feelings, making for a farcical ride as the curtain rises on a production that seems destined for disaster.

Badrichani’s direction brings her extensive experience with French plays to the stage, promising a vibrant blend of satire and affectionate parody. Known for her previous work at Riverside Studios, she has a knack for adapting French works for British audiences. This adaptation immerses the audience in a world where cultural stereotypes are humorously examined through the lens of theatre, pitting French passion against British restraint.

The play, supported by Gallic Gang—a company focused on bringing French theatre to the UK—transforms Poiret’s homage to the stage into a rollicking commentary on love, ambition, and the idiosyncrasies of both cultures. With the stakes as high as the humor, *French Toast* promises an entertaining ride through the quirks of the theatre world, challenging audiences to choose between a “French kiss or a cup of tea,” as Jacqueline and Simon’s combustible dynamic unfolds.

