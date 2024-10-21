Headlong Announces Full Cast and Creative Team for Tinuke Craig’s New Production of A Raisin in the Sun

London – Pioneering theatre company Headlong has officially revealed the full casting and creative team for their highly anticipated new staging of Lorraine Hansberry’s classic play, A Raisin in the Sun. Directed by the acclaimed Tinuke Craig (known for Trouble in Butetown, Jitney, and The Color Purple), this fresh production promises to bring a powerful and contemporary interpretation to one of the most significant plays of the 20th century.

Gilbert Kyem Jnr will take on the role of George, while Kenneth Omole (Top Boy, Macbeth) will play Joseph/Bobo, and Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education, Unknown Rivers) is cast as Lena. The role of young Travis will be shared among Jayden Dias, Josh Ndlovu, Adiel Magaji, Jeriah Kibusi, and Oliver Dunkley across the various venues on the tour.

Joining the previously announced cast are Joséphine-Fransilja Brookman as Beneatha, Cash Holland as Ruth, Solomon Israel as Walter Lee, and Jonah Russell as Karl. The strong ensemble cast promises to deliver a stirring portrayal of Hansberry’s powerful exploration of family, dreams, and racial tensions in 1950s America.

In a co-production with Leeds Playhouse, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, and Nottingham Playhouse, A Raisin in the Sun will first open at Leeds Playhouse from September 13 to 28. It will then move on to the Oxford Playhouse from October 2 to 5, followed by the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from October 8 to November 2, and finally conclude at the Nottingham Playhouse from November 5 to 16.

Director Tinuke Craig expressed her enthusiasm for returning to work with Headlong, remarking, “It is a privilege to once again work alongside the creative powerhouse that is Headlong in their 50th year, after collaborating on Jitney in 2021. Now, the time is right to bring Lorraine Hansberry’s classic A Raisin in the Sun back to the stage in a relevant, fresh new production for today.” Craig’s vision for the play is expected to offer a contemporary perspective while staying true to its original message of family struggles, dreams, and the desire for upward mobility in a racially segregated society.

The creative team behind the production is equally impressive. Cécile Trémolières is the set designer, with Maybelle Laye handling costumes. Dominique Hamilton takes charge of wigs, hair, and makeup, while Max Pappenheim is responsible for the composition and sound design. The lighting design will be led by Joshua Pharo, with Sarita Piotrowski as movement director and Haruka Kuroda overseeing fight and intimacy direction. The production is further supported by Aundrea Fudge as voice and dialect coach, Phillipe Cato as associate director, and a talented team of design and lighting associates.

First performed on Broadway in 1959, A Raisin in the Sun was groundbreaking as the first play written by a Black woman to be staged there. Set in a cramped apartment on Chicago’s South Side, the play explores the dreams and frustrations of the Younger family, as they navigate their desires for a better future amidst the challenges of racism and segregation. With a deceased father’s life insurance check as a catalyst, the family faces conflicting visions for the money: Mama wants to buy a home, Beneatha dreams of becoming a doctor, and Walter Lee sees the money as a means to invest in a business. Their struggles, humor, and heartache play out against the backdrop of a racially divided society.

The play remains deeply relevant today, with its themes of inequality, aspiration, and identity still resonating in modern times. Director Tinuke Craig’s new staging seeks to highlight these enduring issues while offering a fresh take on Hansberry’s vision. This production marks another chapter in Headlong’s long-standing commitment to pushing the boundaries of theatre and bringing bold, contemporary adaptations of classic works to audiences.

With a stellar cast and creative team, and under Craig’s dynamic direction, A Raisin in the Sun is set to captivate audiences across the UK, offering both a tribute to Hansberry’s legacy and a commentary on the present-day challenges of achieving equality and meaningful lives in an often divided world.

https://lyric.co.uk/shows/a-raisin-in-the-sun/