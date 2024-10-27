Captivating and Modern: Stories by RB Dance Company Dazzles at the Peacock Theatre

London – RB Dance Company’s much-anticipated production, Stories, has landed in London’s Peacock Theatre for its UK premiere, running from October 23 to November 2, 2024. Fresh off a sold-out European tour, this show is far from a traditional tap performance—it’s an explosive reimagining that infuses the classic style with a bold, contemporary edge. A finalist of France’s Got Talent, the company promises to captivate audiences with a fresh energy that redefines what tap can be.

The narrative centers around Icarus, a rising film star caught in the clutches of an oppressive director, leaving him stranded within a surreal cinematic world. The story, devised by artistic director Romain Rachline Borgeaud, cleverly balances the allure and danger of fame. It’s a modern parable on the costs of ambition and the struggle for personal freedom, explored through vibrant choreography that mixes tap dance with urban jazz rhythms.

Visually, the production is a feast for the senses. Federica Mugnai’s set design shifts effortlessly from film studios to hotels and casinos, drawing the audience deeper into Icarus’ dreamlike experience. The lighting, curated by Alex Hardellet, plays a key role, highlighting the show’s emotional tones and the protagonist’s internal battle. Costumes by Margaux Ponsard and Janie Loriault add flair, moving fluidly from sharp elegance to bold, colorful pieces that enhance the performance’s dramatic shifts.

What truly sets Stories apart is its innovative choreography. The company’s ten dancers are electrifying, combining the precision of traditional tap with the raw expressiveness of modern styles. Borgeaud’s original score energizes the performance, allowing the dance to transcend its usual boundaries, becoming an emotional language in itself. Each number feels like a short story, woven into the larger narrative of Icarus’ struggle to escape control—a journey into the heart of creativity and constraint.

Since its founding in 2018, RB Dance Company has sought to rejuvenate tap dance, making it accessible for a 21st-century audience. With Stories, they’ve succeeded in updating the genre while honoring its roots. The show’s energetic pace, technical brilliance, and seamless blend of genres mark a new chapter in the evolution of tap, transforming it into something both innovative and timeless.

Romain Rachline Borgeaud’s background—ranging from Broadway musicals to his training at The Ailey School—shines through in the show’s sophistication and polish. His passion for tap’s rebirth is evident in the way Stories navigates themes of ambition, identity, and control. The production is more than a dance performance; it’s a narrative journey that grips the audience from start to finish.

For those looking to experience tap dance as they’ve never seen it before, Stories is an absolute must-see. It’s a high-energy, visually stunning show that celebrates the spirit of innovation while retaining the soul of a beloved art form. As Borgeaud brings his critically acclaimed vision to London, he offers a glimpse into a new era for tap, inviting audiences to step into the unknown and rediscover the joy of a genre reborn.

To book a ticket visit https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/stories-the-tap-dance-sensation/