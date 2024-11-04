English National Opera’s Resplendent Revival of Rigoletto

London –The English National Opera (ENO) triumphantly welcomes back Jonathan Miller’s celebrated production of Verdi’s *Rigoletto*, which first captured audiences in 1982 and earned an Olivier Award for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Opera’. Running from 30 October to 21 November 2024 at the London Coliseum, this revival marks the 14th staging of a production often heralded as one of the most iconic in ENO’s repertoire.

Miller’s vision for *Rigoletto*, set in 1950s Little Italy, New York, swaps the grandeur of Renaissance courts for the gritty atmosphere of a mobster underworld. Here, Rigoletto is not just a jester but a sharp-tongued, streetwise character whose biting humor and loyalty to his ganglord, the Duke, lay the groundwork for the opera’s dark tale of betrayal and revenge. This distinctive setting brings a cinematic flair that resonates with modern audiences while retaining the opera’s timeless tension.

Verdi’s rich, emotive score, conducted by the distinguished Richard Farnes, animates the production with theatrical power. Farnes, whose recent work with ENO includes *La traviata*, once again demonstrates his mastery by drawing out the full dynamic range of the award-winning ENO Orchestra. This performance is infused with vivid energy, maintaining the fierce momentum that makes *Rigoletto* so compelling.

A key highlight of this production is the UK and ENO debut of American baritone Weston Hurt as Rigoletto. Renowned for his “golden” voice and magnetic stage presence, Hurt delivers a performance steeped in pathos and nuanced expression, promising a portrayal that blends vocal finesse with deep character insight. Sharing the stage as the Duke of Mantua is Yongzhao Yu, the award-winning Chinese tenor whose recent success at the Metropolitan Opera primes him for a memorable ENO debut.

Robyn Allegra Parton, in her house debut as Gilda, brings both youthful fragility and emotional depth, capturing the tragic innocence of Rigoletto’s cherished daughter. Her past performances in Germany have demonstrated her dynamic vocal range, and here, she continues to shine as a breakout talent.

A scene from Rigoletto by Verdi @ London Coliseum. An English National Opera production. Directed by Jonathan Miller. Conductor Richard Farnes.

William Thomas returns to ENO as the sinister Sparafucile, showcasing the bass’s commanding stage presence, while Amy Holyland adds depth as Maddalena, continuing her impressive run with ENO following roles in *The Magic Flute* and *La traviata*.

Elaine Tyler-Hall reprises her role as Revival Director, ensuring the production retains its original essence while subtly refreshing it for today’s audience. The timeless designs by Patrick Robertson and Rosemary Vercoe, coupled with lighting revived by Ian Jackson-French, recreate the moody, noir atmosphere that has become a hallmark of this staging.

This revival of *Rigoletto* is more than just a return—it is a celebration of Miller’s long-standing influence at ENO, inviting audiences to experience anew the genius that helped redefine opera staging. With tickets starting at just £10 and special programs for younger attendees, this production remains accessible, bridging classic art and modern engagement.