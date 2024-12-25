English National Ballet Unveils a Dazzling New Production of Nutcracker

London – The English National Ballet is set to enchant audiences this festive season with the world premiere of a brand-new production of the timeless ballet Nutcracker. This spectacular reimagining, co-choreographed by Artistic Director Aaron S. Watkin and Olivier Award-winning choreographer Arielle Smith, promises to breathe new magic into a cherished holiday classic.

As part of the Company’s 75th Season, this production pays homage to Nutcracker’s special place in the history of English National Ballet. The Company has performed a version of the ballet every year since its founding in 1950. Watkin reflected on the significance of this momentous production, saying, “Nutcracker holds a special place in English National Ballet’s history and in the hearts of our audiences. It is an honour to be working with Arielle and Dick to bring new magic and wonder to this much-loved ballet.”

This celebration of classical ballet boasts exquisite choreography, enhanced by stunning sets and costumes designed by Dick Bird, atmospheric lighting by Paul Pyant, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by the English National Ballet Philharmonic under the direction of the Company’s new Music Director, Maria Seletskaja.

The story follows Clara as she embarks on a whimsical Christmas adventure that begins on the streets of Edwardian London and within the charming Drosselymeyer’s Sweets & Delights Emporium. Her journey unfolds in a dazzling ice realm, culminating in a grand celebration hosted by the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Land of Sweets and Delights. Audiences can expect a captivating blend of imaginative storytelling, vibrant performances, and festive spectacle.

The production underscores the English National Ballet’s dedication to making world-class ballet accessible to audiences across the UK. Nutcracker will premiere at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from 28 to 30 November 2024 before transferring to London’s iconic Coliseum, where it will run from 12 December 2024 to 12 January 2025.

Adding to the inclusivity of this magical experience, the Company will, for the first time, present a relaxed performance of Nutcracker at the London Coliseum on 9 January 2025, ensuring the joy of ballet is accessible to all.

This ambitious new production has been made possible through the generous support of Charles Holloway OBE, Lead Supporter of Nutcracker.

Tickets and more information about this spectacular new Nutcracker production are available at www.ballet.org.uk/nutcracker.

Mark your calendars for a Christmas tradition reimagined and prepare to be swept away on Clara’s magical journey this holiday season!