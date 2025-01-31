Riviera: A Slice of the French Riviera with Stunning Views and Vibrant Energy

London – Tucked away on the iconic St. James’s Street in Mayfair, Riviera is more than just a restaurant—it’s an experience. Opened in April 2023 by the Emerald Hospitality Group, led by Spanish twin entrepreneurs Arian and Alberto Zandi, this French-inspired gem masterfully blends luxury, culinary artistry, and a high-energy ambiance.

A Lively Atmosphere with Spectacular Views

From the moment you step inside, Riviera sweeps you away with its golden-hued interiors, exuding warmth and sophistication reminiscent of a sunset on the Côte d’Azur. The large windows flood the space with natural light and offer breathtaking views of St. James’s Street, adding an extra layer of elegance to the setting.

But what truly sets Riviera apart is its electric atmosphere. Whether you’re dining in the main room or sipping cocktails in the intimate Amelia’s Room, the vibrant music, live entertainment, and resident DJ ensure that every visit feels like a celebration. It’s a place where the refined charm of the French Riviera meets the lively spirit of Mayfair.

A Culinary Journey Through Provence and Beyond

The menu at Riviera is a love letter to Provençal cuisine, crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients meant for sharing. Start with classics like the Niçoise Salad or indulge in the decadent Lobster Brioche. For mains, the Grilled Lamb with Puy Lentils delivers a perfect balance of richness and earthiness, while the Truffle and Cheese Gnocchi is pure indulgence. To round things off, the Crème Brûlée with Lavender Shortbread is a must-try, offering a delightful floral twist on a timeless French dessert.

Cocktails That Capture the Riviera Spirit

No trip to Riviera is complete without exploring its imaginative cocktail menu. The Riviera Elixir, a bold blend of Port Wine, Spicy Rum, and Cinnamon, brings warmth and depth, while the Coconut Breeze and Peach Caviar offer a tropical escape. Even the non-alcoholic drinks, like the Sexy French Popcorn and Paradis de Mangue, pack plenty of personality.

Final Verdict

Whether you’re looking for a romantic dinner with a view, a lively night out with friends, or an elegant private event, Riviera delivers on all fronts. With exquisite food, a buzzing ambiance, and unmatched views of St. James’s Street, it’s quickly becoming one of Mayfair’s most exciting dining destinations.