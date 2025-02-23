A Feast for the Senses: My CLAP Restaurant Buffet Experience in Knightsbridge

London – There are meals you enjoy, and then there are dining experiences that leave you completely captivated. My recent visit to CLAP Restaurant in Knightsbridge firmly fell into the latter category. With its Tokyo-inspired energy and sleek, modern aesthetic, CLAP isn’t just a place to eat—it’s a place to indulge, celebrate, and completely lose yourself in a world of Japanese flavors.

My guest and I opted for the Weekend Brunch Buffet, and let me tell you—this is not your average brunch. From the moment we stepped in, the atmosphere was electric. The stylish décor, the subtle hum of conversation, and the beats from the resident DJ created an ambiance that was both sophisticated and lively. But the real showstopper? The food.

An Unlimited Sushi Wonderland

We started with the self-service Sushi Bar, a beautifully curated selection of unlimited sushi, sashimi, and nigiri. The variety was staggering—delicate slices of fresh salmon and tuna, perfectly balanced rolls bursting with flavor, and exquisite sashimi that melted in the mouth. Alongside these, the CLAP signature salads offered a refreshing contrast, crisp and light with perfectly balanced dressings.

I’m not exaggerating when I say I could have stayed at the sushi bar alone for hours. The sheer quality and freshness of the seafood was remarkable, and the fact that it was all-you-can-eat made the experience even more decadent.

Moving to the Mains: Pure Indulgence

Just when I thought things couldn’t get better, the main courses arrived, and they completely stole the show. CLAP’s signature Miso Soup was a standout—perfectly cooked, flaky, and rich with umami. My guest and I chose the Teriyaky Salmon as a main, a beautifully tender cut that was bursting with flavor. Every bite was a reminder of just how much attention CLAP puts into its ingredients and execution.

A Sweet Finale

As if we weren’t already in a food coma, the dessert selection arrived, presented in a sharing-style format. From delicate Japanese-inspired pastries to rich, indulgent creations, it was the perfect way to round off the meal. Paired with expertly crafted cocktails and delicious white wine, the entire experience felt like a luxurious celebration of Japanese cuisine.

More Than a Meal—An Experience

CLAP isn’t just about the food—it’s about the energy, the spectacle, and the way everything seamlessly blends together. The music, the stunning Knightsbridge views, the impeccable service—it all felt like we were dining in one of Tokyo’s trendiest nightspots, right in the heart of London.

For £65 per person, the Weekend Brunch Buffet is an absolute must for sushi lovers and anyone who enjoys high-quality Japanese cuisine. And if you want to take things up a notch, the free-flowing drinks package (starting at £30 per person) is well worth it.

Would I come back? In a heartbeat. Whether you’re looking for an indulgent brunch, a lively celebration, or just an unforgettable dining experience, CLAP delivers on every level.

If you love Japanese food and want to experience the very best of contemporary dining in London, this is the place to be.