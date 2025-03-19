A Night of Elegance and Flavour: Mint Leaf London’s Indian Fine-Dining Experience

London – ​Nestled in the heart of London’s Square Mile, just moments from Bank station, Mint Leaf London seamlessly blends traditional Indian flavors with modern fine dining. Upon entering, guests are greeted by a striking 16-metre-long bar, illuminated by a feature wall adorned with lights and river-washed pebbles. This impressive setting is complemented by an extensive selection of over 500 spirits and a comprehensive wine list.​

Cocktail Experience: Femme Fatale

Our evening commenced in the elegant bar area, where the ambiance exuded sophistication. The mixologists presented us with their signature cocktail, the Femme Fatale. This expertly crafted drink set the tone for the evening, showcasing the bar’s dedication to unique and flavorful concoctions.​

Dedicated Evening Menu

Transitioning to the dining area, we were introduced to a curated evening menu that highlighted the rich tapestry of Indian cuisine. The menu is a testament to Mint Leaf London’s commitment to combining authenticity with contemporary flair.​

Starters

Charcoal Lamb Chops: These succulent chops were infused with aromatic Indian spices and grilled to perfection, offering a tender and flavorful start to our meal.​

Smoked Tandoori Salmon: The salmon, imbued with a subtle smoky essence from the tandoor, provided a delightful balance of flavors, highlighting the chef’s expertise.​

Zafrani Jheenga: Saffron-infused grilled prawns that were both juicy and rich, capturing the essence of traditional Indian seafood delicacies.​

Mains

Butter Chicken Masala: A classic dish where tender chicken pieces were enveloped in a creamy tomato-based sauce, delivering comfort and depth in every bite.​

Paneer Butter Masala: For the vegetarians, this dish showcased soft cubes of paneer simmered in a luscious gravy, exemplifying the richness of Indian vegetarian cuisine.​

Jackfruit and Spinach Kofta: An innovative offering where spiced jackfruit and spinach dumplings were cooked in a flavorful sauce, merging traditional ingredients with modern techniques.​



Accompaniments

Each main course was thoughtfully paired with basmati rice or plain naan, ensuring a harmonious dining experience.​

Ambiance and Service

The restaurant’s interior exudes contemporary elegance, with its sleek design and ambient lighting creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The staff’s attentive service further enhanced our dining experience, reflecting the establishment’s dedication to hospitality.​



Conclusion

Mint Leaf London continues to shine as a premier dining destination in the City, offering a menu that celebrates the rich flavors of Indian cuisine within a modern setting. Whether you’re a city worker, tourist, or local resident, this restaurant promises an unforgettable culinary journey.​

Contact Information

Address: 12 Angel Court, London, EC2R 7HB​

Phone: 0207 600 0992​

https://mintleaflondon.com

Website: https://www.mintleaflondon.com/city

Instagram: @mintleafldn

For reservations and event bookings, visit their website or contact them directly. Discover the distinctive flavors and warm hospitality of Mint Leaf London, where authentic Indian cuisine meets contemporary elegance.