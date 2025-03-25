Review: An Elegant Escape to The Wolseley City – A Younger Sister with Serious Charm

London – From the moment we stepped through the grand doors of The Wolseley City, it felt like we had been transported into another world—one where time slows down, service is effortless, and every detail has been chosen with intention and grace.

Located just off Monument Square, the restaurant is breathtaking. The space feels at once majestic and welcoming—vaulted windows adorned with delicate ironwork, sweeping bars glowing softly, and a striking starburst floor that you can’t help but pause to admire. It’s refined, yes, but not stuffy—a younger sister to the Piccadilly original, but with a confident presence all its own.

We began with shallots and a prawn and avocado salad—a perfect pairing of bright and buttery, with the prawns plump and tender, and the avocado just at that perfect ripeness that makes everything feel indulgent. The shallots added a touch of sharpness and sweetness that pulled the dish together beautifully.

For mains, we went with the fish of the day—delicately cooked, flaky, and full of flavour—and a beetroot and fennel salad on the side. That salad was a surprise highlight: crisp, earthy, with a whisper of anise from the fennel. Light but memorable, and just the right companion to the fish.

And then came dessert. Oh, the banana split—a total joy. There’s something timeless about it, and The Wolseley’s version feels nostalgic in the best way: the banana perfectly caramelised, the ice cream lush, and the sauces rich and silken. It was like a love letter to classic indulgence.

What really elevated the experience, though, was the service. The staff were warm, attentive, and intuitive—always there just at the right moment, without ever feeling overbearing. There’s an old-world polish to the way they move and communicate, but with a freshness that matches the restaurant’s updated energy.

In a city teeming with dining options, The Wolseley City manages to feel like a true destination—not just for a meal, but for an experience. It’s luxurious without being flashy, classic without being dated, and every bit as special as you’d hope.

We left feeling completely taken care of, full but not heavy, and already planning our return. Next time: breakfast.

For reservation visit thewolseleycity.com