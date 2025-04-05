An Evening at Palestine House: A Celebration of Palestinian Heritage and Culture

London – On a recent Friday night, I had the incredible opportunity to visit Palestine House, a cultural center dedicated to preserving and celebrating Palestinian heritage. Located in the heart of Holborn, London, the center opened in 2024 and was founded by Osama Qashoo, a Palestinian human rights activist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. My visit was made even more special by a memorable dinner catered by Hiba Express, the Palestinian-Lebanese restaurant also founded by Osama Qashoo, where we were treated to an authentic taste of Palestinian cuisine.



A Palestinian Feast: The Flavors of Heritage

The evening began with a delicious spread of food, and as soon as I entered the venue, the tantalizing aromas from Hiba Express set the tone for a memorable meal. The spread included traditional Palestinian dishes that perfectly captured the essence of the region’s flavors.

We started with classic hummus paired with freshly baked pita bread, along with crispy, golden falafel served with tabbouleh—a refreshing salad made with parsley, tomatoes, and bulgur wheat. There was also a serving of rich baba ghanoush, a smoky eggplant dip, which perfectly complemented the other appetizers.

The main courses were simply delightful. Musakhan, a dish featuring tender chicken with onions, olive oil, and sumac served on flatbread, offered a wonderful balance of flavors. Another crowd favorite was the makloubeh, a savory rice dish with lamb and vegetables, each bite rich with spices that transported you straight to Palestine.

To close the meal, we were treated to knafeh, a traditional Palestinian dessert made of delicate layers of dough and sweetened cheese, topped with syrup. It was the perfect end to an evening filled with rich, flavorful dishes.

The Vision Behind Palestine House: A Cultural Sanctuary

After the meal, Osama Qashoo himself gave us a personal tour of the newly opened Palestine House, a five-storey cultural center he founded to celebrate Palestinian identity, art, and activism. The center, which sits above Hiba Express, serves as both a hub for cultural events and a co-working space for activists, artists, and community members. Qashoo’s passion for preserving and sharing Palestinian heritage was evident as he spoke about the mission behind the center.

The idea for Palestine House came from Qashoo’s experience as a refugee, having arrived in London almost 20 years ago. He dreamed of creating a place where Palestinian culture could be celebrated and where people from all walks of life could come together to learn, share, and build understanding. His vision culminated in Palestine House, which opened its doors in 2024.

Exploring the Building: A Cultural Journey

As we toured the building, it was clear that each floor of Palestine House serves a distinct purpose. The first floor houses exhibitions showcasing Palestinian art, photography, and historical artifacts, allowing visitors to gain deeper insight into the Palestinian experience. One of the most powerful parts of the tour was the collection of photographs that highlighted the resilience and spirit of the Palestinian people.

The second and third floors are designed for cultural events and activities. This space hosts a variety of daily events, from film screenings to discussions on Palestinian culture, politics, and activism. Qashoo explained that these events are central to the mission of the center, offering a platform for people to engage in open dialogue about important issues surrounding Palestine.

Higher up, the building also offers a co-working space for individuals working on projects related to Palestinian culture and activism. This space is not just for professionals, but for anyone looking to contribute to the Palestinian cause in some way—whether through art, journalism, or advocacy.

The top floors of the building provide an intimate space for artistic expression. Here, Palestinian artists can showcase their work in a variety of mediums, from visual arts to music and theater. It is a creative hub where the rich traditions of Palestinian culture are honored while giving contemporary artists the space to innovate and share their perspectives.

Osama Qashoo’s Mission: Fostering Peace and Awareness

Osama Qashoo’s dedication to activism and human rights extends beyond the walls of Palestine House. He is also a co-founder of the International Solidarity Movement and Free Gaza, two initiatives aimed at supporting Palestinian rights and advocating for a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

His work is rooted in a deep belief in the power of culture and community to inspire change. Through Palestine House, Qashoo seeks not only to celebrate Palestinian heritage but also to foster peace and build awareness around the challenges faced by Palestinians today. He has created a space where solidarity and activism can come together, creating opportunities for individuals and communities to support Palestine on a global scale.

A Space for the Future

Palestine House is more than just a cultural center—it’s a beacon of hope, a place for reflection, and a hub for peace. Whether through its exhibitions, cultural events, or collaborative projects, it serves as a reminder of the resilience and beauty of Palestinian culture.

As my visit came to a close, I couldn’t help but feel inspired by Osama Qashoo’s unwavering commitment to preserving Palestinian identity and fostering understanding across cultures. With its wide range of activities and events, Palestine House is positioned to be a key player in spreading awareness about Palestine and its people, offering a space where culture, art, and activism intersect.

For more information on events, memberships, or to learn more about the mission behind Palestine House, you can visit their website: Palestine House.