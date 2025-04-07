Italian Threads: Conversations on Fashion Ep. 6 – “Industrial Districts, an Italian Specificity”

London – The Italian Embassy in London recently hosted the sixth episode of Italian Threads: Conversations on Fashion, a series of engaging talks in collaboration with the online news platform ThePlatform. The series, which highlights Italy’s fashion industry, brings attention to one of the country’s most iconic sectors: fashion.

The latest discussion, titled “Industrial Districts, an Italian Specificity”, explored the unique production model of industrial districts in Italy. These districts are specialized areas focused on specific production sectors, home to small and micro-sized enterprises that work together through an interconnected network, often centered around major companies. The talk featured two key figures from the industry: Gianluca Isaia, CEO of the renowned Neapolitan tailoring brand Isaia, and Maria Cristina Squarcialupi, President of Unoaerre, a leading goldsmith company in Arezzo, representing Italy’s rapidly growing jewelry district.

This episode aligns with the initiative “Italian Fashion Days Worldwide”, launched in January by Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, in collaboration with major industry associations. The series aims to showcase the breadth and depth of Italy’s fashion ecosystem, highlighting the country’s distinctive strengths. The March discussion focused on Italy’s industrial districts, a model that has combined tradition and innovation to make the country a global leader in fashion.

Ambassador Inigo Lambertini, in his opening remarks, emphasized the importance of industrial districts within Italy’s production system. “These districts are true laboratories of creativity and artisanal mastery,” he stated. “They represent an economic and cultural model that has successfully merged tradition with innovation, positioning Italy as a global benchmark in the industry.”

During the conversation moderated by Maria Silvia Sacchi, founder and director of ThePlatform, both Isaia and Squarcialupi shared their perspectives on the origins and evolution of their respective districts. They discussed how the flexibility of this production model has not only shaped Italy’s fashion scene but also how other countries have tried to replicate it. The speakers also addressed the challenges faced by these districts today, as well as how their companies continue to drive growth and provide support, especially during times of market downturns.

The Italian Threads: Conversations on Fashion series, which was conceived by Maria Silvia Sacchi, kicked off this year with a conversation featuring Carlo Capasa, President of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, and Antonio De Matteis, President of Pitti Immagine. They discussed the “diplomacy” needed to establish the global fashion week system. The series will continue throughout the year at the Italian Embassy in Grosvenor Square, featuring notable speakers such as Claudio Marenzi, President of Herno, who will discuss entrepreneurship and creativity, and Stefano Rosso, President of Marni and Maison Margiela, who will explore the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence in fashion. Davide Bollati, CEO of Davines, will also join the series to discuss sustainability in the fashion industry.

The Italian Threads series remains an essential platform for exploring the innovative and enduring legacy of Italy’s fashion industry, with a focus on its unique production models, creativity, and sustainability.