A Sunday lunch on the Amalfi Coast in the Heart of Knightsbridge: Our Unforgettable Experience at ALBA

London -On a balmy sunday in Knightsbridge, just a stone’s throw from Harrods, we stepped into ALBA and were instantly transported to the sun-drenched shores of Southern Italy. More than just a new address on Brompton Road, ALBA is a celebration of La Dolce Vita—capturing the vibrant spirit, sights, and scents of the Amalfi Coast in every detail.

From the moment we arrived, the experience felt special. We were assigned our very own waiter, whose attentive care elevated the entire evening, ensuring that every request—no matter how small—was met with genuine warmth and professionalism. It’s rare to feel so personally looked after in London, and this attention to detail truly made us feel like honoured guests.

Designed by the award-winning studio YODEZEEN, ALBA’s interiors exude elegance and comfort. Olive greens, sunlit terracottas, and zesty lemon yellows create an atmosphere reminiscent of an al fresco dinner in Positano. Real citrus trees perfume the air, while the handmade Venetian floor and bespoke pieces from artists Bradley Wood and Linda Leupold blend art and ambiance in perfect harmony. Luxury house Exteta, famed for its maritime-inspired pieces, has furnished the restaurant, and every table is graced with Ginori porcelain—a subtle nod to centuries of Italian craftsmanship.

The heart of ALBA is its impressive open kitchen, where guests can watch the chefs orchestrate dishes that are as beautiful as they are delicious. The seafood display is a showstopper: lobster, langoustine, oysters, and king crab promise the freshest taste of the Mediterranean, all artfully presented and changing with the seasons. Each plate reflects a luxurious twist on Italian tradition—from the creamy, decadent Figliata di Battipaglia to the famed Culatello di Zibello, a delicacy born of Parma’s heritage.

Our meal was a true journey through the best of Italy. We began with Fettuccine al tartufo, their delicate ribbons of pasta elevated by the earthy fragrance of white truffle—a Piedmontese classic with a luxurious ALBA touch. For the main course, the seabass was simply superb: perfectly cooked, moist and flaky, and served with a light, aromatic garnish that spoke of the Mediterranean coast. To accompany our dishes, we enjoyed a crisp, refreshing glass of Cava—a white wine that paired effortlessly with both pasta and fish, recommended by our waiter who was always on hand for the perfect suggestion.

Dessert was the highlight of the evening: a smooth, house-made almond ice cream—delicately nutty, not too sweet, and the ideal finish to a truly memorable meal.

The wine list is among London’s finest, curated with both French and Italian gems, from the legendary Château d’Yquem (even available by the glass!) to impressive verticals of Masseto and Dom Pérignon. The emerald marble bar is the spot for impeccable cocktails—modern takes on Negroni and Spritz that nod to the classics while offering something fresh.

Throughout our meal, our dedicated waiter anticipated our every need, from perfect wine pairings to bespoke menu recommendations. The hospitality was as refined and heartfelt as the cuisine.

ALBA is a place for long, laughter-filled lunches and intimate dinners that linger into the night—a true slice of the Amalfi Coast, lovingly transplanted into the heart of London. For anyone seeking an immersive, authentic, and truly memorable Italian experience, ALBA is destined to become a new favourite.

To book visit: Alba London