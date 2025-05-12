The Source: Stratford’s New Cultural Hub Launches Bold May Programme of Dance and Climate Activism

London – In the heart of Stratford, East London, a new cultural beacon is quietly but confidently making its mark. Known simply as THE SOURCE, this revived and reimagined space—formerly Stratford Circus—has rapidly become a creative home for young people, artists, and the wider community since its reopening in September 2023.

A joint venture between the University of East London (UEL) and the London Borough of Newham’s Youth Empowerment Service, THE SOURCE represents a fresh chapter in the area’s cultural life. With a 300-seat auditorium, a studio theatre, rehearsal spaces, a café, and Stratford Youth Zone all under one roof, it’s more than just a venue: it’s a platform for collaboration, social change, and creative possibility.

From Quiet Rebirth to Bold Vision

At a time when funding cuts and closures have strained many grassroots arts venues, THE SOURCE stands out as a symbol of resilience and reinvention. With £733,000 in joint annual investment from UEL and Newham Council, the building has transformed from its previous life into a space driven by emerging talent, social relevance, and community connection.

Dr. Rosemary Stott, Dean of the School of Arts and Creative Industries at UEL, describes THE SOURCE as “a dynamic hub for experimentation, collaboration, and cultural exchange.” Executive Director Kritee Gower echoes this sentiment: “Whether you’re here to perform, collaborate, or just share a coffee and conversation, this is a place where new stories begin.”

And if its May programme is any indication, those stories are indeed beginning—with urgency, diversity, and vision.

COLL!DE: A Festival of Emerging Movement



One of May’s headline offerings is the COLL!DE Festival, a student-led dance celebration curated by UEL’s BA (Hons) Dance students. Taking place from 13–16 May, the festival features a week of performance showcases, culminating in a closing night on Friday 16 May with an electrifying lineup of new choreography from current students, recent graduates, and guest artists from the wider dance industry.

From intimate solo pieces to ensemble works exploring identity, community, and resistance, COLL!DE is fast becoming a proving ground for the next generation of movement makers. It’s also a model for how student-led programming can intersect with professional standards and artistic experimentation.

Audiences can expect a joyful, eclectic evening of dance, with the doors opening early for a live DJ set and refreshments.

CLIMACTION: Where Art and Activism Converge

While COLL!DE showcases the physical language of dance, CLIMACTION, arriving later in the month, uses performance as a call to climate action.

Conceived and produced by filmmaker Ana de Matos, and led by internationally acclaimed performer/director Yael Karavan, CLIMACTION invites participants—artists, students, activists, and local residents—to co-create a living, breathing performance in response to the climate crisis.

Developed over a week of intensive workshops from 19–23 May, the process culminates in a powerful, site-responsive performance on Saturday 24 May, both live and livestreamed. Entry is free, and all are welcome.

The project aims to give voice to ecological urgency not through alarm or despair, but through creative unity and shared ritual. As Karavan puts it: “How can I reach those unwilling to face what’s coming—not with threats, but with openness and imagination? In the end, we’re all in this together.”

For de Matos, the project is equally political and poetic: “In challenging times, creativity is resistance. CLIMACTION is where we stand together—and let the Earth speak through us.”

Presented in partnership with Camaye Arts and UEL, and supported by Arts Council England, CLIMACTION is one of the first major pieces at THE SOURCE to explicitly merge artistic practice with environmental justice.



What’s Next for THE SOURCE?

As THE SOURCE establishes itself in the local cultural fabric, its team is already looking ahead. Coming soon is Tuesday Film Night, a new cinema programme that will spotlight global and local stories through an eclectic film offering.

In a landscape where public spaces for dialogue, dreaming, and collective creation are shrinking, THE SOURCE offers a vital alternative. It doesn’t just present performances—it nurtures the people who make them. And in doing so, it reflects the very community it serves: diverse, daring, and full of potential.

For a full programme and booking details, visit:

🌐 thesource-stratford.com