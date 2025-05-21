Como Garden: An Italian Oasis in Kensington with Charm, Truffle, and a Touch of Lake Como

London – Tucked into the bustle of Kensington High Street, Como Garden is less a restaurant and more a sensory escape — a lush, garden-inspired hideaway that manages to transport you, if only momentarily, from grey London to the romantic shores of Lake Como.

I visited on a Thursday evening, drawn in not just by glowing recommendations and Forbes-worthy accolades, but by the promise of authentic Italian flavour with a contemporary twist. The setting didn’t disappoint: warm, inviting lighting, walls cascading with greenery, and an ambience that whispered indulgence without shouting for attention.

We began our meal with two starters that set the tone for the evening — crisp fried zucchini, delicately seasoned, and golden arancine that cracked open to reveal a soft, savoury heart. Both were elegantly simple, rich in flavour, and clearly prepared with care.

The star of the night, however, was the truffle fettuccine. Creamy, aromatic, and just the right side of decadent, the dish was generously laced with black truffle, delivering an earthy depth that lingered long after each bite. Paired with a side of caponata — that sweet-sour Sicilian vegetable medley done to perfection — it struck a fine balance between comfort and sophistication.

We also tried the sole fish, tender and buttery, its lightness offering a welcome contrast to the intensity of the truffle dish. It was a well-paced journey through different regions of Italy — from North to South, sea to forest.

Dessert was the ever-classic tiramisu, and I’m happy to report it held its own: airy yet lush, with just the right hit of coffee and cocoa, it tasted like a memory from another time — the kind that makes you pause and smile.

Though we didn’t explore the new pizza menu this time, it’s impossible not to be intrigued. With offerings like Truffle Mushroom pizza topped with aged pecorino, black truffle oil, and fior di latte, or the San Daniele with 26-month-aged Parma ham and parmesan shavings, Como Garden is clearly doubling down on its mission to honour Italy’s culinary traditions while keeping things fresh and exciting. Each pizza is baked in a wood-fired oven using fermented sourdough and premium ingredients sourced directly from Italy — a detail that speaks volumes.

But what makes Como Garden feel special goes beyond the food. At the heart of it all are Arian and Alberto Zandi, the Spanish twin entrepreneurs behind the Emerald Hospitality Group. Their vision is bold but rooted in authenticity — to bring refined Mediterranean experiences to London, each one unique in character yet united by passion and precision. From their first venture Zuaya in 2018 to the sophisticated El Norte and the sun-kissed Riviera, each restaurant they launch carries their signature blend of hospitality and flair.

Still in their early thirties, the Zandi twins have already earned a place in Forbes 30 Under 30 and the Sunday Times Fast Track 100 — and it’s easy to see why. Their ambition is global, with plans to expand to Dubai, New York, and Miami. But Como Garden proves they haven’t lost sight of the details: the handwritten menu touches, the graceful service, the transportive setting. This is hospitality as an art form — not just efficient, but enchanting.

Would I return? Absolutely. Next time, I’ll bring friends — and make room for pizza.

