London – In a city that thrives on reinvention, few tributes feel as earned and emotionally charged as A Tribute to DALIDA! at the Peacock Theatre — a spellbinding multilingual celebration of one of the world’s most iconic, and most misunderstood, performers.

Directed by Sam Rayner (resident director, Back to the Future) and choreographed by Christopher Tendai (MJ the Musical), the show does not seek to dramatise Dalida’s life in biopic fashion, but rather to embody her. Through song, light, dance, and a rich emotional arc, it captures a woman who was never one thing — Egyptian, French, Italian; disco icon, torch singer, LGBTQ+ symbol — but always unmistakably herself.

Mikayella Stephan, winner of the Murex D’or, carries the evening with extraordinary command, shifting fluently between five languages and effortlessly navigating Dalida’s diverse musical repertoire. From the haunting ache of Je Suis Malade to the buoyant nostalgia of Paroles, Paroles and the pulsating rhythms of Salma Ya Salama, Stephan does not impersonate Dalida — she channels her, with depth, restraint, and genuine reverence.

The creative team, including Malika Riadi as consultant and Lucy Sneddon on set design, crafts a visual and sonic world that mirrors Dalida’s own — a space where glamour meets melancholy, and where stagecraft meets soul. The lighting shifts gently from golden shimmer to shadowy corners, echoing the interplay between Dalida’s dazzling public life and the private tragedies that shaped her. Producer Jad Abouzeid’s dynamic multi-visuals enhance rather than distract, layering archival imagery with contemporary projection to create a sense of time folding in on itself — past and present intertwined.

At just 1 hour and 45 minutes (including a 20-minute interval), the piece is both concise and emotionally expansive. By its end, what lingers is not simply the beauty of the music, but the resonance of a life lived boldly and vulnerably — a woman who broke barriers, and whose legacy continues to inspire.

Presented by AM Management and Productions and Beyondd, the show exemplifies their commitment to international storytelling that bridges cultures and generations. In a season where the lives of iconic divas take centre stage — including the beautiful companion piece ASMAHAN — this tribute to Dalida stands tall. It is both a celebration and a lament, a concert and a confession, honouring not just a voice, but a spirit.

As Stephan herself noted, “It’s a huge honour to be singing the role of Dalida.” That honour is palpable throughout the evening — and gratefully shared by the audience.

To book visit: Peacock Theatre