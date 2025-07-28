South Asian Film Nights at THE SOURCE – A New Cultural Beacon for London’s South Asian Communities

London – This August, THE SOURCE launches South Asian Film Nights – a new monthly cinema series dedicated to celebrating the colour, depth and emotional power of South Asian cinema. Rooted in the heart of East London’s Newham, an area with one of the UK’s largest South Asian populations, this initiative goes beyond local programming. It’s a cultural invitation to South Asian communities across London to gather, watch, and reconnect with the stories that reflect their heritage, humour, struggles and dreams.

The programme kicks off on Saturday 30st August 2025, with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and continues on the last Saturday of each month, featuring a lively mix of Bollywood favourites and contemporary classics. From the haunting elegance of Devdas to the empowering charm of English Vinglish, each screening is a curated experience meant to spark joy, nostalgia, and dialogue.

“Newham is home to a vibrant South Asian community, and THE SOURCE is committed to being a platform that reflects and amplifies its voices,” says Kritee Gower, Executive Director of THE SOURCE, a pioneering partnership between the University of East London and Newham Council.

“But our vision is wider. Through South Asian Film Nights, we hope to build a welcoming space where South Asian audiences from all across London can come together — to be seen, heard, and celebrated through the lens of cinema.”

Each film night will open with a short film showcase from 6:30 to 7:00pm, spotlighting emerging London filmmakers from Newham and across London. These short films offer fresh, bold perspectives and give voice to new creative talent, building a bridge between grassroots storytelling and iconic cinema. It’s a chance to discover the next generation of directors, writers and visual artists — right before settling in for the feature presentation.

Although based in Stratford, this initiative is designed with a city-wide spirit in mind. With its direct access via the Elizabeth Line, Jubilee Line, Overground, and National Rail, Stratford is easily reached from Central London and neighbouring boroughs like Tower Hamlets, Redbridge, Barking & Dagenham, Waltham Forest, Brent and beyond. THE SOURCE warmly welcomes South Asian communities from across the capital, turning a local venue into a cross-borough cultural hub.

London has long been a global stage for South Asian culture, from film festivals to special screenings in the West End. Yet many of these events remain centralised or one-off. What sets THE SOURCE apart is its consistent and hyper-local approach with city-wide reach, offering regular access to quality cinema within a community-focused environment. By embedding South Asian stories into a sustained cultural programme, the series helps decentralise the city’s film culture — bringing it directly to East London and inviting everyone in.

“Cinema has a unique power to both reflect identity and spark imagination,” adds Gower.

“By showcasing South Asian films here in East London, we’re not only creating access — we’re offering a cultural mirror, an emotional bridge, and an invitation to discover the diversity within South Asia itself.”

Alongside the screenings, attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments at THE SOURCE Café and stay for post-film informal conversations, where community members can share reflections, memories, and connections sparked by the stories on screen.

Programme Highlights:

Saturday 30 August – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (13+)

A coming-of-age road trip filled with friendship, self-discovery, and unforgettable adventures.

Saturday 27 September – Devdas (PG)

A visually stunning and emotionally charged classic tale of love, loss and longing.

Saturday 25 October – English Vinglish (PG)

A touching and empowering story about language, identity, and self-respect.



Saturday 29 November – Tanu Weds Manu (PG)

A romantic comedy with plenty of quirks, twists and bold character charm.



Saturday 27 December – Dil Dhadakne Do (PG)

Set on a luxury cruise, this family drama is as glamorous as it is emotionally revealing.

Venue: THE SOURCE, Theatre Square, E15 1BX

Time: Doors open 6:30pm | Short film showcase 6:30–7:00pm | Main feature 7:00pm

Entry: £5 plus booking fee: £1.33

Booking will soon be available at:

🌐 thesource-stratford.co.uk

🎟️ Eventbrite – search South Asian Film Nights at THE SOURCE

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a curious newcomer, these film nights offer more than just a night at the movies — they offer a celebration of identity, community, and the universal magic of storytelling.

Follow the SOURCE on Instagram @thesourcestratford.