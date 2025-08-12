Dinner at Colbert, Sloane Square — Parisian Romance with a Summer Twist

London – There’s something wonderfully transporting about stepping into Colbert on a warm summer evening, especially this year. The iconic Parisian-style café, perfectly poised on the corner of Sloane Square, has been given a dazzling seasonal makeover thanks to its collaboration with luxury French textile house Manuel Canovas and Champagne Pommery.

From the moment I approached, the terrace felt like stepping into a Parisian summer dream — floral awnings spilling in cheerful elegance over the tables, vibrant cushions inviting me to linger, the whole space bathed in the soft glow of early evening light. The patterns, bold yet refined, seemed to hum with stories of gardens, distant travels, and long, lazy lunches that stretch into the night.

The menu, true to Colbert’s spirit, was a love letter to classic French cuisine. We began with the soupe à l’oignon — rich, golden, and crowned with that perfectly blistered cheese crust you can break into with a satisfying crunch. Alongside it, a refreshing prawns & avocado tartare, each bite a bright, silky combination of sweet shellfish and creamy avocado, lifted by a citrusy dressing. My guest started with the walnut salad, a delicate mix of leaves, toasted walnuts, and a whisper of vinaigrette — simple, fresh, and perfectly balanced.

For the main course, I couldn’t resist the sole meunière, the fish cooked to pearlescent tenderness, bathed in nutty brown butter with a squeeze of lemon. My companion’s entrecôte came with frites so crisp and golden they could have been sketched straight from a French bistro menu. Between courses, we sipped on a limited-edition Daisy Spritz, one of Head Bartender Gia Zarandia’s floral-infused creations for the summer — delicate, fragrant, and almost too pretty to drink. Almost.

Of course, Champagne Pommery made its way to the table — served in slender, frosted flutes, each sip a bright cascade of bubbles that seemed to match the terrace’s festive mood. Dessert was a shared affair: a slice of tarte au citron, its sharp citrus filling offset by the silkiest meringue, and a perfect île flottante, light as a sigh.

What I love about Colbert is that it never feels rushed. The service is warm, unhurried, and quietly attentive — like the Parisian cafés that inspired it. This summer, with the Manuel Canovas fabrics fluttering in the breeze, and the hum of Sloane Square in the background, it’s even more irresistible.

When we finally left, the terrace was still alive with laughter, glasses clinking, and the last glimmers of daylight slipping into the city night. Colbert hasn’t just brought a taste of Paris to Chelsea — it has bottled the very spirit of a summer evening in France, and poured it generously into Sloane Square.

To book visit: https://colbertrestaurant.com/sitemap/