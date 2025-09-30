Tongues on Fire Launches Unspoken – A Mental Health Film Festival

London – On Friday, October 10, Tongues on Fire – the charity organisation behind the UK Asian Film Festival – will launch Unspoken, a new mental health film festival designed to challenge stigma and amplify voices around emotional wellbeing. The event will take place at The Source, Source Studios (formerly Stratford Circus), Theatre Square, Stratford, London E15 1BX, from 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm.

A Bold New Platform

Founded in 1997, Tongues on Fire produces the annual UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF), which celebrates the richness of South Asian culture, history, and storytelling. With Unspoken, the organisation is extending its mission, creating a platform where cinema sparks courageous conversations about mental health — a subject often silenced within families and communities.

The films in this inaugural line-up explore the hidden struggles that shape emotional lives, shining a light on the unvoiced tensions within heritage, identity, and faith.



Programme Highlights

17:00 – 18:00: Doors open and welcome

18:00 – 20:30: Screening of Mogul Mowgli (Main Auditorium) followed by a panel discussion.

Starring Riz Ahmed, Mogul Mowgli tells the story of Zed, a British-Pakistani rapper on the brink of stardom whose sudden illness forces him to return home and confront his past. Combining music, memory, and surreal imagery, the film explores identity, ambition, and reinvention.

The session also features a book talk with Professor Rachel Tribe and Professor Dinesh Bhugra CBE, followed by a panel including Sudha Bhuchar and others.

20:30 – 21:30: Networking and close. Guests will have the chance to reflect on the evening’s programme, meet peers, and exchange ideas.

Why Unspoken?

Mental health remains one of the most taboo and misunderstood topics across many communities. For South Asians in particular, emotional pain is often inherited, hidden, or ignored. Unspoken provides a space to confront this silence through film and discussion, offering insight, empathy, and the possibility of collective healing.

The festival is presented in association with Careif (Centre for Applied Research and Innovation in Mental Health) and the Psychiatry Research Trust (PRT), a charity supporting research and education in mental health.

Looking Ahead

Unspoken is a pilot festival, made possible through sponsorship and the dedication of volunteers, which has enabled access to the venue and film licensing. The long-term goal is to establish an annual festival that continues to support cultural and community-based mental health engagement through cinema.

Tickets are available with refunds up to seven days before the event. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

To book a ticket visit: thesource-stratford.co.uk

Unlimited £5 tickets available to claim with the code FRIENDSOFTHESOURCE via eventbrite.