The UK’s first electric air taxi routes between Canary Wharf and major transport hubs. – Prime rotte di aerotaxi elettrici del Regno Unito tra Canary Wharf e i principali hub di trasporto.

City of London – Vertical Aerospace, together with Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) and Bristow Group, announced the plan.

The first phase, scheduled for the first quarter of 2029, will focus on the UK’s most valuable mobility corridors. The proposed routes, operated by Bristow, would dramatically reduce travel times compared to traditional ground journeys, for example, reducing the typical transfer time from Canary Wharf to Heathrow from 60-90 minutes on the ground to 12 minutes in the air.

The proposed routes to and from Canary Wharf would include Heathrow, Gatwick, Cambridge, and Oxford at launch. Combining Vertical’s industry-leading aircraft, Skyports’ London heliport, Bicester Vertiport, and the UK’s future airport network, as well as Bristow’s global operational experience and UK Air Operator Certificates (AOCs), this partnership brings together the entire ecosystem needed for real, scalable eVTOL services.

Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace, said: “Electric flight will transform the way we navigate cities, and London is one of the best places in the world to demonstrate it. With Skyports and Bristow, we have the aircraft, infrastructure, and operational strength to lead this market. These plans demonstrate the commercial potential of the services we intend to bring to fruition following regulatory approval in 2028, and we look forward to realizing them together with our partners.”

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure, said: “We are thrilled to build on our long-standing partnership with Vertical. Our Skyports heliports in London and Bicester, combined with our global infrastructure expertise, make us ideally positioned to support the first eVTOL services in the UK. With Bristow’s operational strength, we can accelerate plans for electric air taxi routes across the region, with the aim of creating a UK-wide network.”

Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow, said: “Bristow’s role in Advanced Air Mobility is to leverage our more than 75 years of experience leading vertical flight operations to apply real-world operational discipline to promising new aircraft and infrastructure concepts. Collaborating with Vertical and Skyports on the first eVTOL services in the UK allows us to apply our proven expertise in safe, reliable, and complex aviation operations to an important emerging market. This collaboration represents a significant step in developing a portfolio of advanced aircraft and exploring how they can be responsibly deployed at scale.”

Building on established partnerships This collaboration builds on long-standing relationships: Earlier this year, Bristow and Vertical Aerospace also announced a Ready-to-Fly model that provides turnkey access to aircraft, pilots, maintenance, and insurance, in addition to Bristow’s pre-order for up to 50 Valo aircraft, with options to purchase an additional 50.

Valo will fly at up to 100 mph (160 km/h) and have a top speed of 150 mph (240 km/h), produce zero operational emissions, and, thanks to certification by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the European Aviation Safety Authority (EASA), aims to meet the same safety standards as modern commercial airliners.

Vertical Aerospace aims to produce 175 aircraft by 2030, rising to over 225 annually by the fourth quarter of 2030.

VERSIONE ITALIANO



Ne hanno annunciato l’intenzione Vertical Aerospace insieme a Skyports Infrastructure (Skyports) e Bristow Group.

La prima fase, prevista per il primo trimestre del 2029, si concentrerà sui corridoi di mobilità più preziosi del Regno Unito. Le rotte proposte, operate da Bristow, ridurrebbero drasticamente i tempi di percorrenza rispetto ai tradizionali viaggi via terra, ad esempio riducendo il tipico tempo di trasferimento da Canary Wharf a Heathrow da 60-90 minuti a terra a 12 minuti in volo.

Le rotte proposte saranno da e per Canary Wharf al momento del lancio includerebbero Heathrow, Gatwick, Cambridge e Oxford.

Combinando gli aeromobili leader di settore di Vertical, l’eliporto di Londra di Skyports, il Bicester Vertiport e la futura rete aeroportuale del Regno Unito, nonché l’esperienza operativa globale di Bristow e i certificati di operatore aereo (AOC) del Regno Unito, questa partnership riunisce l’intero ecosistema necessario per servizi eVTOL reali e scalabili.

Stuart Simpson, CEO di Vertical Aerospace, ha dichiarato: “I voli elettrici trasformeranno il modo in cui ci si sposta nelle città e Londra è uno dei posti migliori al mondo per dimostrarlo. Con Skyports e Bristow, disponiamo degli aeromobili, delle infrastrutture e della forza operativa per guidare questo mercato. Questi piani dimostrano il potenziale commerciale dei servizi che intendiamo rendere operativi dopo l’approvazione normativa nel 2028 e non vediamo l’ora di realizzarli insieme ai nostri partner.”

Duncan Walker, CEO di Skyports Infrastructure, ha dichiarato: “Siamo entusiasti di consolidare la nostra partnership di lunga data con Vertical. I nostri eliporti Skyports a Londra e Bicester, uniti alla nostra competenza infrastrutturale globale, ci pongono nella posizione ideale per supportare i primi servizi eVTOL nel Regno Unito. Grazie alla forza operativa di Bristow, possiamo accelerare i piani per le rotte di aerotaxi elettrico in tutta la regione, con l’obiettivo di creare una rete estesa a tutto il Regno Unito.”

Chris Bradshaw, Presidente e CEO di Bristow, ha dichiarato: “Il ruolo di Bristow in Advanced Air Mobility è quello di sfruttare i nostri oltre 75 anni di esperienza nella guida di operazioni di volo verticale per applicare la disciplina operativa del mondo reale a nuovi promettenti concetti di aeromobili e infrastrutture. Collaborare con Vertical e Skyports sui primi servizi eVTOL nel Regno Unito ci consente di applicare la nostra comprovata esperienza in operazioni di aviazione sicure, affidabili e complesse a un importante mercato emergente. Questa collaborazione rappresenta un passo significativo nello sviluppo di un portafoglio di aeromobili avanzati e nell’esplorazione di come possano essere impiegati in modo responsabile su larga scala.”

Per l’inizio di quest’anno, Bristow e Vertical Aerospace hanno anche annunciato un modello Ready-to-Fly che fornisce accesso chiavi in ​​mano ad aeromobili, piloti, manutenzione e assicurazione, oltre al preordine di Bristow per un massimo di 50 aeromobili Valo, con opzioni per l’acquisto di altri 50.

Valo volerà fino a 160 km/h e avrà una velocità massima di 240 km/h, produrrà zero emissioni operative e, grazie alla certificazione della Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) del Regno Unito e dell’Autorità Europea per la Sicurezza Aerea (EASA), mira a soddisfare gli stessi standard di sicurezza dei moderni aerei di linea commerciali.

Vertical Aerospace punta a produrre 175 velivoli entro il 2030, per arrivare a oltre 225 all’anno entro il quarto trimestre del 2030.