Moana 🌊 Comes to Life at London’s Tower Bridge 🌉 with Stars ✨, Music 🎶 and a First Look 🎬 at Disney’s Live-Action Adventure

London — Potter Field Park, beneath the iconic Tower Bridge, was transformed into a slice of the Pacific today as Disney celebrated its upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana with an immersive fan experience featuring the film’s cast, filmmakers and a spectacular cultural showcase.

Fans gathered for the special event, where the film’s lead stars joined director Thomas Kail to introduce the highly anticipated reimagining of Disney’s beloved animated classic. The celebration brought the spirit of Polynesia to the heart of London with live music, vibrant performances and an exclusive preview of the new film.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was a captivating Hawaiian-inspired dance performance by the students of a London dance school, whose energetic choreography, accompanied by live musicians, set the tone for the event and immersed audiences in the rich cultural influences behind Moana.

The experience culminated in an exclusive 40-minute screening from the upcoming live-action film, giving attendees an extended first look at Disney’s newest adventure before its theatrical release.

Speaking about casting newcomer Catherine Laga’aia in the title role, director Thomas Kail revealed that he knew almost immediately he had found his Moana.

“The moment Catherine Laga’aia walked into the room for her audition, I felt like I had found Moana,” Kail said.

He explained that more than 32,000 hopefuls auditioned for the coveted role, but Laga’aia stood out from the very beginning. During her audition, she performed the iconic song How Far I’ll Go alongside two dramatic scenes.

“She sang beautifully, but more importantly, she truly understood the emotion behind the character,” Kail recalled. “After hearing her sing, I stood up from my chair and said, ‘I think we found Moana.'”

Kail also noted that with Dwayne Johnson already cast as Maui, the production needed an actress capable of matching the legendary demigod’s charisma and presence.

“We were looking for someone who could stand alongside Maui, and the moment Catherine walked into the room, we all knew.”

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the live-action Moana follows the story of the fearless young voyager chosen by the ocean as she embarks on an epic journey alongside the legendary demigod Maui to save her island and her people. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote many of the unforgettable songs from the original animated film, returns as a producer on the project.

With London’s Tower Bridge providing a dramatic backdrop, today’s celebration offered fans an early taste of the film’s adventurous spirit, colourful world and uplifting music. Judging by the enthusiastic response from the crowd, Disney’s beloved heroine is ready to inspire a whole new generation when Moana sails into cinemas.

Moana film will be realeased in Italy on the 19th of August across all cinema.