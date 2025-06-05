Flamenco Festival 2025: Two Decades of the Soul of Spain in London Sadler’s Wells & venues across the city | 27 May – 8 June

London – London’s most passionate celebration of Spanish dance and music returns bigger than ever, as Flamenco Festival 2025 marks its 20th anniversary with a dazzling two-week programme across Sadler’s Wells Theatre, the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler’s Wells East, and partner venues including King’s Place, the Jazz Café, and the Acosta Dance Centre.

Under the artistic direction of Miguel Marín, the festival has become a global beacon for flamenco, drawing over 1.6 million attendees across 112 cities and 1350 performances. This year’s edition honours its legacy with a rich blend of revered icons, thrilling UK premieres, and next-generation voices shaping flamenco’s future.



Headliners at Sadler’s Wells

The festival opened with the UK premiere of Sara Baras’s Vuela (27 May – 1 June), a tribute to the legendary Paco de Lucía. Celebrating 25 years of her company, Baras—dubbed the queen of flamenco—leads a troupe of 12 in a four-act choreographic journey through Wood, Sea, Death, and Flight.

Manuel Liñán returns with Muerta de Amor (2 June), an evocative exploration of desire and fantasy. Known for his subversive brilliance, Liñán’s work challenges tradition with emotional depth and exuberant theatricality.

On 3 June, Mercedes Ruiz and guitarist Santiago Lara present Romancero del Baile Flamenco, a luminous and authentic celebration of flamenco’s elegance—marking their return to Sadler’s Wells after two decades of international acclaim.

Farruquito, grandson of the iconic Farruco, shares the stage with his son in Con-Cierto Flamenco (4 June), a performance steeped in family legacy and fiery virtuosity. Farruquito famously opened the very first London edition of the festival two decades ago.

From Granada, the Ballet Flamenco de Andalucía presents Pineda: Romance popular en tres estampas (6–7 June), directed by Patricia Guerrero. Inspired by Lorca’s play, it’s a haunting and powerful tale of love, freedom, and female defiance.

Sadler’s Wells East: Tradition Meets Experimentation

On 8 June, Estévez and Paños bring Retablo experimental sobre el baile flamenco to Sadler’s Wells East—a bold and hypnotic dialogue between cante and baile, orthodoxy and avant-garde, performed with an ensemble of acclaimed dancers and musicians.

💫 At Lilian Baylis Studio: Ritual, Myth and Modernity

The 31 May performance First Work in Progress / Reflexiones sobre las Parcas sees Paula Comitre, Florencia Oz, and Carmen Angulo reflect on feminine power and fate through the lens of the ancient triad: the Three Fates, the Triple Goddess, and the Graces.

Also on 31 May, genre-defying musician Rosario La Tremendita pushes flamenco to new sonic terrain in Matancera, drawing from the ritual of matanza to explore community, irony, and transformation through experimental sounds and searing vocals.

On 5 June, powerhouse vocalist Argentina takes the audience through rarely heard flamenco forms and the vibrant fandangos of her native Huelva in Flamenco by Cantaora, a night of emotional range and technical precision.

That same evening, Queralt Lahoz presents En Acústico—a stripped-down, soulful reflection on love, roots and reinvention. Her haunting voice and hybrid musical style connect flamenco to soul, rap, and jazz.

On 6 June, Lela Soto presents El fuego que llevo dentro, a tribute to her flamenco heritage and the female ancestors who shaped her, followed by Ángeles Toledano’s performance, fusing purity and innovation with the emotional intensity of cante jondo.

🎸 Flamenco Guitar Shines at King’s Place

In partnership with the International Guitar Foundation, La Guitarra Flamenca (29 May – 8 June) celebrates flamenco’s most iconic instrument. Highlights include Alejandro Hurtado with dancer Inma Solomón (29 May), Manuel Valencia with El Choro (30 May), and Álvaro Martinete with Claudia La Debla (8 June).



🎶 At the Jazz Café: Flamenco Meets Global Sounds

Co-presented with Como No, the Jazz Café hosts two electric nights. GRAMMY-winning all-female quartet Las Migas (31 May) return with tracks from Rumberas, blending flamenco with modern rhythms. On 7 June, breakout duo La Plazuela make their London debut, fusing funk, flamenco and electronica in a genre-defying set from their hit album Roneo Funk Club.

Workshops at Acosta Dance Centre

In a special partnership, the Acosta Dance Centre hosts a series of flamenco dance intensives with world-class artists including Manuel Liñán, Alberto Selles, Juan Tomás de la Molía, and José Agudo—inviting dancers of all levels to connect with the pulse of flamenco from the inside out.

The Heartbeat of Spain in the Soul of London

For two decades, Flamenco Festival London has ignited the capital with duende—flamenco’s ineffable spirit of soul and fire. This year’s milestone edition not only honours that legacy but pushes boldly into the future, affirming flamenco’s place as one of the world’s most dynamic and evolving art forms.

Whether you’re a lifelong aficionado or a curious newcomer, the 2025 Flamenco Festival offers a rare chance to witness flamenco in all its depth, tradition, and innovation—right in the heart of London.

