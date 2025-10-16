50 First Dates – The Musical at The Other Palace – an explosion of colour and vibes.

London – Running from 14 September to 16 November 2025, The Other Palace is hosting the world premiere of one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, 50 First Dates, reimagined as a vibrant, feel-good musical with book, music and lyrics by David Rossmer and Steve Rosen (The Other Josh Cohen) and directed by multi-Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, whose celebrated credits include Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon and Hercules.

From the moment the curtain rises, 50 First Dates: The Musical bursts with colour, charm and infectious energy. Based on the 2004 Columbia Pictures film, the story follows Henry Roth, a carefree bachelor who finally meets Lucy Whitmore — only to discover she suffers from short-term memory loss, forgetting him every night. What might sound tragic is transformed on stage into a story that beautifully balances humour, tenderness and emotional depth, reminding audiences that love is as much about patience as it is about passion.

Georgina Castle (Mean Girls) shines as Lucy, capturing both her fragility and her radiant optimism, while Josh St. Clair (Ghost) brings irresistible warmth and comic timing to Henry. Together, they create a chemistry that is both believable and deeply moving. Their performances are supported by an outstanding ensemble — Georgia Arron (Mean Girls), Aizaac Aruna (Stardust), Zoë Ann Bown (The Sound of Music), and John Marquez (The Birthday Party) among them — who fill the stage with life, humour, and heart. Every supporting role feels rich and full of character, adding texture and joy to this lively production.

The music is catchy and heartfelt, with songs that linger long after the final bow — playful one moment, emotionally stirring the next. The production itself is a visual delight: Fly Davis’s set and costume design bring Hawaii’s sun-soaked palette to life, while Aideen Malone’s lighting and George Reeve’s projections create an atmosphere that moves seamlessly from laughter to poignancy. Under the expert musical direction of Richard Beadle (Hamilton), and with Matthew Jackson’s (Burlesque) orchestrations, the score sparkles with freshness and feeling.

Directed with Nicholaw’s trademark wit and precision, 50 First Dates: The Musical celebrates love, resilience and the joy of rediscovery. It’s a show that leaves you smiling — a heartwarming reminder that even when memory fades, love can find a way to stay.

Produced by ATG Productions, Bad Robot Live and Gavin Kalin Productions, this is a colourful, lively and emotionally resonant addition to London’s musical theatre scene — a date night you’ll truly never forget.

Performances run from 14 September to 16 November 2025 at The Other Palace, 12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA.

For tickets and more information, visit www.theotherpalace.co.uk

