FILM NIGHTS at The SOURCE: Blockbusters, Breakouts & London Talent – August Programme

LONDON – This summer, cinema in Stratford gets a bold new twist. After the success of July’s intimate and critically acclaimed screenings, FILM NIGHTS at The SOURCE returns with an exciting August line-up, combining high-profile new releases with a fresh platform for emerging London talent.

Hosted every Tuesday evening in the heart of Stratford at The SOURCE — a dynamic cultural space created by the University of East London in collaboration with Newham Council — FILM NIGHTS offers a radically inclusive, high-quality alternative to your typical trip to the movies. Tickets remain just £5, keeping cinema accessible while putting story and community centre stage.

AUGUST PROGRAMME: BIG FILMS, LOCAL TALENT

This August, The SOURCE dives into mainstream cinema with a soul, showcasing buzzy titles that are making waves across the UK and beyond — while also giving voice to London’s next generation of filmmakers.

Each Tuesday, the feature film begins at 7:00 PM, but the evening starts much earlier: from 6:30 PM, audiences are invited to discover short films and documentaries from emerging London-based filmmakers. It’s a unique opportunity to witness raw new voices before settling into the cinematic heavyweights of the season.

Here’s what’s showing this August:

5 August – The Substance

A feminist body-horror satire with star power and bite. Demi Moore stars in this audacious, genre-bending film that takes aim at beauty standards and societal obsession with youth. Hailed at Cannes, The Substance is provocative, stylish, and fiercely original.

12 August – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The beloved everywoman returns. Now widowed and navigating single motherhood in her fifties, Bridget’s latest chapter is full of familiar chaos, unexpected romance, and that singular blend of comedy and vulnerability that made her iconic. A crowd-pleaser with heart.



19 August – The Amateur

Starring Rami Malek as a grief-stricken CIA cryptographer, this sleek thriller explores justice, trauma, and obsession. When his wife is killed in a terrorist attack, he blackmails his way into the field — but vengeance comes at a cost. Tense, emotional, and gripping.

26 August – We Live in Time

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield shine in this time-shifting romantic drama about love, memory, and mortality. Tender, beautifully acted, and devastating in all the right ways, it’s a film that lingers long after the credits roll.

SHORTS BEFORE SUNSET – A SHOWCASE OF LONDON VOICES

From 6:30 PM, before every feature, we spotlight short films and documentaries by emerging London-based filmmakers. From personal essays to urban tales and visual experiments, this pre-screening showcase breathes new life into Tuesday nights.

COME EARLY, STAY LATE

The Café at The SOURCE will be open from 6:00 PM, serving drinks, popcorn, and local snacks. Some nights may include surprise guest intros, filmmaker chats, or Q&As.

🎟️ TICKETS: £5 + booking fee

Book now at 👉 thesource-stratford.co.uk

📸 Follow @thesourcestratford on Instagram for behind-the-scenes content, updates, and filmmaker features.

FILM NIGHTS at The SOURCE — where mainstream meets meaning, and cinema meets community.

thesource-stratford.co.uk