A Night of Ecstasy and Devotion: Fanna-Fi-Allah’s 25th Anniversary World Tour

LONDON – In a world often defined by speed and noise, the resonant call of the Qawwal offers a rare kind of silence — the inward silence of the soul stirred awake. That was precisely the atmosphere conjured at The SOURCE this week, as the internationally acclaimed ensemble Fanna-Fi-Allah brought their 25th Anniversary World Tour to London, marking a quarter-century of unwavering dedication to the sacred tradition of Sufi Qawwali.

From the moment the first note of harmonium unfurled into the room, the audience was transported — not merely to the shrines and courtyards of South Asia where Qawwali was born, but into the deeper, timeless space of spiritual longing and collective devotion. This was no ordinary concert. It was a ceremony, a summons, a surrender.

A Musical Tradition Carried with Devotion

Fanna-Fi-Allah, led by the charismatic and deeply reverent Tahir Qawwal, has spent the past 25 years becoming the most globally visible torchbearers of a form that is as ancient as it is urgent. In an age of diluted fusion and fast entertainment, their commitment to authenticity — to the language, tempo, poetic form, and lineage of Qawwali — is nothing short of radical.

Each member of the ensemble brought precision, heart, and depth to the performance. The tabla thundered and whispered with rhythmic complexity. The harmonium breathed out luminous melodies. But it was the group vocals, rising and falling in perfect synchrony, that seemed to tear open the fabric of the everyday. These weren’t just songs — they were prayers set on fire, carried on waves of sound.

From Devotion to Rapture

The programme included classic Qawwalis drawn from the works of Amir Khusro, Bulleh Shah, and other revered Sufi poets. Delivered in Urdu, Farsi, Punjabi, and Braj Bhasha, the lyrics — rich with metaphor and mysticism — were lovingly contextualised by Tahir between songs, inviting even non-speakers into their spiritual meaning.

And yet, as the evening unfolded, it became clear that language was no barrier to feeling. As the rhythms intensified and the call-and-response between singers and instruments reached ecstatic peaks, the crowd swayed, clapped, and closed their eyes — caught in a collective trance that defied translation.

By the final maqam, the hall felt transformed: part concert, part meditation, part pilgrimage.

The Sacred Made Accessible

What sets Fanna-Fi-Allah apart is not only their musical excellence, but their humility and deep respect for the tradition they serve. This isn’t cultural tourism or appropriation; it’s a lifelong practice of reverence. Trained under the guidance of legendary Qawwali masters — including Ustad Dildar Hussain, the longtime tabla player for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan — the ensemble carries its lineage with grace.

Their presence at Union Chapel felt deeply aligned with the venue’s mission: to host meaningful, multicultural, and transformative events for a diverse London audience. The standing ovation at the end was not just a mark of appreciation; it was a gesture of shared awe.

A Universal Invitation

In a time where division dominates headlines, Fanna-Fi-Allah’s music offers a radically different message: that ecstasy is a form of unity, that beauty is a spiritual right, and that sound — when steeped in devotion — can carry the listener across borders, beliefs, and beyond the self.

Their 25th Anniversary World Tour isn’t just a celebration of longevity; it’s a celebration of what endures — love, longing, and the eternal song of the divine.

Don’t miss this tour if it passes through your city. It may be the most soul-stirring evening you’ll experience this year.

www.unionchapel.org.uk