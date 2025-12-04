Royal Albert Hall Announces 2025 Christmas Season Featuring Jamie Cullum, Trevor Nelson, Anna Lapwood and The Nutcracker

London – The Royal Albert Hall has unveiled the programme for its 2025 Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall season, promising a month-long series of festive events spanning jazz, soul, gospel, choral music, ballet, children’s shows and mass carol sing-alongs.

This year’s celebrations will be led by Jamie Cullum, Trevor Nelson and Anna Lapwood, joined by a wide range of guest artists and ensembles. The programme also includes the Hall debut of Grammy-nominated hymnwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty, a big band Christmas show from Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley, Home Alone Films in Concert screenings, Glyndebourne’s staging of Handel’s Messiah, and the return of Birmingham Royal Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker.

Special guests across the season include Sue Perkins, who will present the Royal Choral Society’s Christmas show featuring baritone Roderick Williams; YolanDa Brown, who joins the London Community Gospel Choir; and Jess Gillam and Josie d’Arby, who will front the Carols concerts.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said:

“We’re thrilled to present another unique, diverse and exuberant festive celebration at the home of Christmas in London. Whether your tastes run to ballet or big band music; whether you’re in the mood to hear the capital’s finest gospel singers or belt out ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ yourself, there’s something for you at the Royal Albert Hall this December.”

Season Highlights

The season opened on Tuesday 2 December with Tony Hadley’s Christmas Big Band, featuring swing classics popularised by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Elvis Presley, alongside Spandau Ballet hits including True, Gold and Through the Barricades.

On Friday 5 December, Glyndebourne presents Handel’s Messiah, performed by the Glyndebourne Sinfonia and Chorus under conductor Aidan Oliver, with soloists Soraya Mafi, Claire Barnett-Jones, James Way and James Platt.



Films in Concert screenings of Home Alone follow on 6 and 13 December, as the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the Crouch End Festival Chorus perform John Williams’ score live while the film plays in HD on a 30-foot screen.

The family production My Christmas Orchestral Adventure returns in an updated version, featuring hosts Tom and Timothy Redmond, the BBC Concert Orchestra, the National Youth Choir of Great Britain and the Laine Theatre Dancers, as they help Father Christmas rediscover his lost map.

Jazz highlights come from Jamie Cullum, performing seasonal songs with special guests including Kansas Smitty’s, and from Guy Barker, who marks ten years of Big Band Christmas shows at the Hall alongside collaborators including Clare Teal, Tommy Blaize, Joe Stilgoe, Giacomo Smith, Vanessa Haynes, and neo-soul artist Naomi Banks.

Trevor Nelson’s Soul Christmas returns with re-imagined soul and R&B tracks performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Troy Miller, followed by a DJ set from Nelson.



Carols, Choral Performances and Festive Concerts

The Hall’s traditional Carols begin on 14 December, with 16 performances running until Christmas Eve, including an autism-friendly relaxed performance on 21 December. These shows are presented with British Airways, whose Chairman and Chief Executive Sean Doyle noted the partnership’s contribution to the BA Better World programme.

On 15 December, the Royal Choral Society—which has performed at the Hall every Christmas since 1872—presents matinee and evening concerts with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Richard Cooke, the British Imperial Military Band, and Roderick Williams, who will also premiere a personal reading reflecting on his north London upbringing in the 1970s.

The London Community Gospel Choir takes the stage on 16 December, joined by the Heritage Orchestra, special guest YolanDa Brown, and the choir’s band conducted by Tom Richards.

Anna Lapwood’s Christmas follows on 18 December, marking her first festive show at the Hall. Leading from the organ console, Lapwood will be joined by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Karen Ní Bhroin, the London Youth Choir, and violin soloist Esther Abrami for a musical journey through the Twelve Days of Christmas.

The season also features the first London appearance from Keith and Kristyn Getty with Home for Christmas, blending British carols, Celtic heritage and Nashville influences. They will perform with the All Souls String Orchestra and the Langham Arts Festival Chorus conducted by Michael Andrews, alongside virtuoso instrumentalists, special guests and author Professor John Lennox.

Ballet and Dining

The season concludes with six performances of the Birmingham Royal Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker, created especially for the Hall and featuring period costumes, large-scale projections and live music from the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

Throughout December, the Hall’s Verdi and Elgar Room restaurants will offer festive set menus, with Verdi presenting classic Italian dishes and the Elgar Room serving modern British brasserie-style meals from the Josper grill.

Accessibility

My Christmas Orchestral Adventure, Carols, Christmas with the Royal Choral Society, the London Community Gospel Choir and Anna Lapwood’s Christmas all include British Sign Language (BSL) tickets with direct sight lines to the interpreter.

Tickets

Tickets for all events are available via the Royal Albert Hall website: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets