Conventional and Unconvetional Marketing: the difference

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – In my previous post on this column, I wrote about marketing as something other than advertising.

Today I have the pleasure of writing about the difference between conventional and unconventional marketing.

According to the American Marketing Association, “Traditional marketing is the process of analyzing, planning, making, and controlling decisions about product, pricing, promotion, and communication to create exchanges that achieve the goals of individuals and organisations“.

he paradigm of the 4Ps (Product, Price, Place, Promotion) today 5Ps (People has been added), considers the customer as the target of marketing actions aimed at satisfying their desires and needs.

By unconventional marketing we mean a set of promotional strategies which, in order to deal with the loss of persuasive power of traditional marketing, makes use of “innovative” communication techniques to present products to the public in an “alternative” way.

After years of advertising (television, radio, press, leafleting, etc.), consumers were now accustomed to classic corporate propaganda and less sensitive to new methods of advertising communication.

The internet advent among the masses of consumers, the creation of social networks has seen the birth of Unconventional Marketing systems, thanks to their peculiar characteristics, they are able to attract the attention of the public and allow greater effectiveness of the advertising message .

Here are the unconventional marketing methods: Guerrilla marketing, Viral marketing, Product placement, Buzz marketing, Ambush marketing, Ambient marketing, Street marketing, Visual marketing.

In the next article I will go into detail about unconventional marketing methods.

