Multipolarism, the new world order (political, economic, financial and social) that Russia is building together with other countries



Question: Journalists usually pester you with quick questions on the most pressing topics. We, thanks to the platform provided to us by the “Znanie” Organization, have the opportunity to elevate ourselves to a slightly more “strategic” level and to speak, for example, about how you see this emerging multipolar world. Some are concerned that this world may become less secure due to the fact that there will be no one-player dominance. What is his position on this?

Sergej Lavrov: “There is a point of view that starts from the fact that there was the Soviet Union, there was the Warsaw Pact, and that the United States presided over the Atlantic Alliance.

These two poles of the bipolar world ensured stability.

A negative stability, sometimes even dangerous, but all these risks, these dangers, were located on the sidelines of the “coexistence” between these two opposing ideological and socio-economic systems.

Perhaps, it makes sense to remember that they were rather safe, predictable times.

Predictability was bad, we knew what to expect from each other.

Sometimes, on some issues we collaborated: we have been in space, we have started productions in partnership.

But we kept our respective military doctrines and war “machines” aimed at each other.

And these were perfected on the basis of the need to ensure victory should, God forbid, something happen.

Then, in reality, reason prevailed.

There were agreements on the reduction of strategic nuclear weapons, their limitation, anti-missile defense.

Unfortunately, when the Warsaw Pact and, subsequently, the Soviet Union ceased to exist, all of this was hastily dismantled by the United States, which set itself up as the winner of the “Cold War”.

and meaning, by this, that from then on only liberal democracy would dominate, and that no other system would ever again appear or be able to develop.”



Question: But then he admitted that he was wrong …

Sergej Lavrov: “Then he admitted he was wrong.

This does him credit.

Although the kind of mentality that is reflected in the thesis of the “end of history” is still manifested quite actively in the West.

Because when the West requires everyone to respect the “rules” on which the world order is based, we are witnessing precisely what F. Fukuyama was talking about.

It is the “end of the story” because, as the West currently carries out its conception of “rules”, only the West has the right to decide who gets to do what.

As if to say, everything is allowed to us, while others are only allowed what we allow them to do.

This is the typical colonial mentality.

They are practically the same words.

When the instincts of the United States and their “allies” began to manifest themselves (I would say perhaps of the Anglo-Saxons and their allies, given that the Anglo-Saxons have now “subjugated” the whole of Europe and all the remaining “collective West” to which we

reference, where we also find Japan, Australia and New Zealand), when these instincts began to manifest themselves in a particularly evident way in relation to the special military operation that we were forced, out of necessity, to launch following many years during which we

tried to persuade our Western colleagues of the absolute unacceptability of their line towards Ukraine, which has turned it into a direct threat to the Russian Federation, a threat to our security and an instrument of language annihilation,

of Russian education and culture, even to the point of physical annihilation of people, whom they called “beings” (I am referring to the inhabitants of Donbass) and who they threatened to eliminate either legally or physically (and there are many, of declarations

of this kind), well, by now it is clear that the tenacity with which the West at the moment demands that everyone “punish” the Russian Federation, that no one interacts with us, reflects its awareness of the fact that it will soon no longer exist

a unipolar world.

These spasms we are witnessing are, to a certain extent, spasms of an agony that could last for years, for an entire historical epoch, as I hypothesize, of transition towards a multipolar world.“

Question:But the process has now begun, as has already been said.

Question : In this new multipolar world will the role of the UN decrease in importance? And on the other hand, will the role of organizations such as the BRICS or the Shanghai Cooperation Organization acquire more importance?

Now, with their sanctions and their aggressive actions, the United States and others with them are essentially forcing, forcing the rest of the world to introduce material bases to support their cultural and civil identity. This is why I believe that the process is unstoppable.”

Even Josep Borrell, a well-known diplomat of the European Union, formulates his thoughts on the basis of the same categories: Europe is a “flower garden”, while everything around it is a “jungle”, a jungle which, in some way, must be civilised, or from which it is necessary to defend oneself. Cultural and civil identity has always been there.

This process is laying the objective foundations for the realization of multipolarity. Because multipolarity understood as cultural and civilizational commonality (I have indeed given the example of India, China, Africa, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Latin America), i.e. culture, language, tradition, including religious values, it has always existed.

Now we observe a tendency to separate from these dynamics in order to be able to continue in commercial and investment activities, to strengthen economic relations, set up joint ventures and logistic chains in such a way that we do not have to depend on the structures and mechanisms controlled by the West.

The West, overnight and without any hesitation, as we are seeing, transformed all these tools from mechanisms to guarantee a service to trade and the world economy to tools of coercion, blackmail and punishment, as we are seeing now. In our case, we are at something like 15,000 different penalties. A singular “story”. But sanctions are a far from new method that the West uses to “punish” the disobedient. According to a statistic, one in four countries in the world are under sanctions, imposed above all by Americans, Europeans and those who collaborate with them.

Sergej Lavrov : “Undoubtedly, countries such as China, India (countries of civilization, like Russia in essence), continents and civilizations such as Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the countries of ASEAN, who perceive themselves as part of a civilized community, understand that relying on the tools that the West has created and imposed on all others as the only possible functioning mechanisms of the economy, such as property privacy, its inviolability, the free play of the market, fair competition, the presumption of innocence and much more, is at the basis of the world economy, at the basis of the functioning of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Sergei Lavrov: “If everyone complies with the requirements of the UN Charter, then the role of the organization will be far from over.

It would increase in importance if everyone followed the principles of the Charter.

I mean that the key principle within the UN Charter states that the United Nations is founded on the sovereign equality of states.

If you look at the actions taken by the West, this principle is violated on a daily basis in the most diverse situations.

Our colleagues in the collective West do not allow the implementation of any kind of equality, believing that we must live not according to the principles and norms of the UN Charter, i.e. international law, but according to their “rules ”.

And what are these rules? For example, some principles are indicated in the UN Charter, including those of territorial integrity and respect for the sovereignty of states, but we also find the principle concerning the right of nations to self-determination. It’s all enshrined on one page.

When the UN was founded, when the Charter was approved, signed and ratified, discussions and controversies began practically from the very first days of the Organization’s work on which of the two principles was the more important: territorial integrity or the right of nations to self-determination.

Then the negotiation process began. A special committee was formed, which concluded its long work in the 1970s, with the adoption of the Declaration on the Principles of International Law, concerning relations between States in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations. A voluminous document, an entire chapter of which is devoted to exactly what we are talking about now: how the principle of respect for territorial integrity is reconciled with that of the right of nations to self-determination. The following is established: that everyone has the obligation to respect the territorial integrity of the States whose governments recognize and respect the principle of self-determination of peoples and (most importantly) whose governments represent all individuals living on that given territory .

If someone were to tell me that since the February 2014 coup d’état the military junta in Kiev has been representing individuals residing in Crimea in southeastern Ukraine, I think it would be clear to all that this is a lie. Just like Poroshenko, also with Zelensky, these are regimes that do not represent the individuals we are talking about: individuals who voted in favor of joining the Russian Federation. These are both the Crimea and four other new territories. Naturally these people go to exercise their sovereign right to self-determination in a situation where the government which was left to them through the coup not only does not represent their interests at all, but even offends them daily and threatens to annihilate them.



When Zelensky, long before the start of our special military operation, was asked in an interview what he thought of the people living in Donbass, who should be given a special status according to the Minsk agreements (already hampered by Poroshenko, and then by Zelensky), he replied: “You know, people are one thing, and ‘beings’ are one thing”. And in general, to those who felt they belonged to something Russian, culturally or educationally, he advised to go to Russia, for the sake of their children and grandchildren.

And these are the statements of a man who is currently being celebrated in the West as a great man of democracy, the greatest freedom fighter. This correlation is very important.

And going back to the fact that the West is trying to impose its own “rules”, purposely ignoring the UN Charter: after the coup d’état took place in Kiev under slogans proclaiming the revocation of the status of the Russian language and the expulsion of the Russians from the Crimea, when armed fighters were sent there to storm the Supreme Council, and the citizens of the peninsula revolted against this aggressive “attack” against them and voted in the referendum in favor of returning to the Russian Federation, remember then what was the reaction of the West? They claimed that this referendum, among other things, violated the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Not long before these events that occurred in 2014, in 2008, without any kind of referendum, Kosovo, following the Western aggression against Yugoslavia, was torn away from a territory that had always been Serbian, and declared its independence. Subsequently, even the International Court of Justice of the UN (President Putin has recalled this more than once in his speeches) analyzed what happened with the unilateral proclamation of the independence of Kosovo, and decreed that part of a State can declare itself independent without the consent of the central government.

So, simply. Another example of how, again, these rules are “turned upside down” in concrete situations when for some reason this is convenient for the West, is that of the Malvine islands.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain James Cleverly, to comment on the resolutions issued annually by the UN General Assembly so that Argentina and the United Kingdom could start negotiations to decide the fate of these islands (which the British call the Falklands) said: “But what negotiations, there was a referendum there.”



But therefore in Kosovo the referendum was not necessary, while the referendum held in Crimea was not recognized by the West. In the Malvine islands there was, and therefore everything was “regular” there.

If everyone respected the principles of the Charter and interpreted them in the same way, then perhaps many things in the world would be different. The same can be said, for example, of Mauritius: the United Kingdom wrested the Chagos archipelago from the state of Mauritius. When independence was proclaimed there, the United Kingdom simply did not give up the Chagos Islands, although there was both a resolution by the United Nations General Assembly and a ruling by the International Court of Justice. Then, the Comoros Islands. When the referendum took place, the French recognized the result for all the islands, except for the island of Mayotte, which remains French to this day. All United Nations analysts periodically mention the story in their research, but no one intends to do anything, despite the fact that there is a resolution of the General Assembly. There are still many unresolved issues arising from the era of decolonization. Indeed, we are now actively working on this front. The “Znanie” Organization, your members and participants will be interested to learn that the “United Russia” party has proclaimed that in October this year it will lead the International Forum of Supporters of Struggle against Modern Neocolonialist Practices.

This is a very current topic.

Many parties in developing countries (both the parties in power and those that are part of the various coalitions within the relevant governments) have already expressed their interest and have joined the Organizing Committee. It will be an interesting, cognitive forum which will allow, in a significant way and with an honest approach, to observe what is happening in the context of international relations, in the context of respect for the right of peoples to choose what their own destinies should be, and how, in general, African countries and other former colonies view their future in light of current conditions.

Demands for the West to account for its 500 years of world power and domination are growing louder.

Unfortunately, however, the West is continuing to behave arrogantly, in an absolutely colonialist way. As, indeed, did French President Macron, who was not long on a visit to Algeria.

During the visit, he was asked to apologize for what the French had done to the country for many years, because countless lives were lost during the war.

He said he wouldn’t apologize. Just like the Americans, who will never apologize for Hiroshima and Nagasaki, for using nuclear weapons on totally civilian targets and cities, with enormous consequences in terms of human casualties and destruction.

So there is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the #BRICS and other organizations that, shall we say, were born on the African continent. There is the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (#CELAC), which now, following the ascent to power of President Lula da Silva in Brazil, has gained “new momentum” and is actively developing, specifically in the scope of separation from the US-controlled global monetary and financial system. It is an objective process.

The President of Brazil Lula da Silva himself has expressed himself in favor of identifying, within the CELACs, certain new banking and settlement mechanisms that are protected from abrupt external interference motivated by political reasons. In fact, President Lula is also promoting this thought in the context of the BRICS organization, whose summit will take place in August this year. It will be one of the big topics on the agenda for this organization.

These organizations differ from Western structures (such as #NATO and the #European Union) in that there is no “stick discipline” within them. The principle of consensus is really respected by everyone. Consensus also exists in the European Union, but this is applied in a very specific way. As happened with Hungary and with Poland itself, as soon as one of the countries expresses its opinion, as never before we start to put pressure on it, to threaten it with the cut of the funding that this or that country receives according to the line of the Commission European.

Here consent is obtained by means of blackmail and threats. This never happens in either the BRICS or the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. If someone has doubts, the matter is postponed and the discussion continues until a position shared by all members of the organization is worked out. So I see no contradiction between the United Nations in what was its original purpose, on the one hand, and the organizations we are talking about now, on the other.

They complement each other. All the more reason in the light of chapter 8 of the UN Charter, called “Cooperation with regional organizations”, as early as 1945 a development of processes at the regional level was envisaged; and here it is established that the UN is called to cooperate and harmonize these processes, if there is this interest within the regional organizations.