Brics to admit six new countries

by Riccardo Cacelli

London – At the summit BRICS2023 the five Brics nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) have announced the admission of six new countries from next year as the club of large and populous emerging economies seeks to reshape the global order.

Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the UAE are to become full members from 1 January 2024.

“This membership expansion is historic – said the Chinese president, Xi Jinping – whose country is the most powerful in the group of non-western states that represents a quarter of the world’s economy. The expansion is also a new starting point for Brics cooperation. It will bring new vigour to the Brics cooperation mechanism and further strengthen the force for world peace and development.”

Today’s enlargement of the BRICS means that the new multipolar world order is making giant strides obtaining ever wider consensus.

Riccardo Cacelli

r.cacelli@cacelli.com