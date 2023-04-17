The military situation Ukraine/Russia: Bakhmut, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv

London – From: Institute for the Study of War

The Russian military command appears to be increasingly shifting responsibility for offensive operations in Ukraine to the Russian Airborne (VDV) troops.

News of Teplinsky’s reappointment suggests that the Russian MoD is seeking to work more closely with the Wagner Group in order to complete the capture of Bakhmut, despite obvious tensions between Prigozhin and the traditional MoD establishment.

Russian milbloggers seized on an opportunity to denigrate St. Petersburg Mayor Alexander Beglov in a manner that indicates that Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin’s anti-Beglov campaign has permeated the Russian ultra-nationalist information space.

The Wagner Group returned 130 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) on April 16, suggesting that Wagner may have engaged in the exchange independent of the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

The Wagner Group may be attempting to force mobilized Russian personnel to sign contracts with Wagner, possibly in an effort to offset Wagner’s losses in Ukraine.

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks south of Kreminna.

Russian forces continued ground attacks in and around Bakhmut and along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line.

Russian forces reportedly intensified the rate of artillery strikes in southern Ukraine.

Russian mobilized personnel continue to publish public complaints against Russian commanders alleging mistreatment.