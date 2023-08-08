Ukraine war: Russian missile strike on eastern town of Pokrovsk

At least seven people have been killed in a Russian missile attack on residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk

London –



At least seven people have been killed in a Russian rocket attack on residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. Two missiles hit the city: the second while rescuers were looking for victims of the first.

Before the war it had a population of around 60,000. Pavlo Krylenko, head of the Donetsk region, said the first attack killed five civilians and an emergency services official was killed in the second attack. A person who works in the army also died.

He added that the “destroyed and damaged” buildings were “skyscrapers, private homes, administrative buildings, catering establishments and a hotel”.

Pokrovsk formerly known as Krasnoarmiysk (until 2016) and Grishino (until 1934), is a city and the administrative center of Pokrovsk Raion in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Prior to 2020, it was incorporated as a city of oblast significance. Its population is approximately 60,127 (2022 estimate).