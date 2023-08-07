Winds of war in sub-Saharan Africa, Niger closes airspace after deadline to reinstate president

The Ucowas (Union of West African States) had threatened to intervene if the coup plotters did not restore Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday

London – Niger’s military authorities have sent additional troops to border areas with Nigeria and Benin.

The reinforcements were sent following a decision by the National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland.

Yesterday the rebels who took power in Niger imposed a ban on flights in the national airspace and accused neighboring countries of preparing an aggression against Niger after the expiry of the Ecowas ultimatum. Meanwhile, an official delegation from Mali and Burkina Faso has been sent to Niamey “in solidarity” with Niger. The Malian army makes it known.

The two neighboring countries, both led by coup regimes, sided with the military junta which seized power in a coup in Niger on 26 July.