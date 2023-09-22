Il nuovo ordine mondiale multipolare si sta avvicinando. Quale futuro per l’Italia? E per l’Europa? – The new multipolar world order is approaching. What future for Italy? And for Europe?

All'orizzonte si intravedono nuovi concetti politici, economici e finanziari. New political, economic and financial concepts can be glimpsed on the horizon.

by Riccardo Cacelli

Londra – Un’onda politica, economica e finanzaria di dimensioni globali si sta avvicinando giorno dopo giorno, vertice dopo vertice, all’Europa e ai Paesi alleati degli Stati Uniti.

Un’onda che viene da oriente (Asia), da sud (Africa e Sud America) e da est (Russia).

Un’onda che travolgera’ l’attuale sistema occidentale.

Quando? Difficile dirlo, ma presto, molto presto.

Questa onda ha un nome: nuovo ordine mondiale multipolare.

Ed i politici che stanno governando (?) l’Unione Europea, i Paesi ad essa aderenti e gli Stati Uniti con i suoi alleati stanno oggi alla finestra guadando da lontano cosa sta succedendo credendo che quest’onda la possono fermare, magari con guerre e sanzioni.

Ad aiutarli sono i media che nascondono i fatti e non portono a conoscenza dell’opinione pubblica dei loro Paesi la realta’ dei cambiamenti che avvengono nel mondo (meeting bilaterali e multilaterali, vertici tra Capi di Stato, dedollarizzazione, etc.etc) e dell’avvicinamento tra di loro di organizzazioni come i Brics (con la sua banca FDB), Sco (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation), Asean, Sahel, e per ultimo G77.

Del grido di protesta dell’Africa Centrale, dal desiderio di liberarsi finalmente dalla colonizzazione occidentale, dalla volonta’ di essere protagonisti dello sviluppo del mondo e non essere semplici osservatori esterni e subire in silenzio sistemi e metodi che non li vedono attori delle scelte dei loro rispettivi Paesi.

Non vengono analizzati accordi tra Paesi (Arabia Saudita e Iran) che fino a pochi mesi orsono non avevano relazioni diplomatiche tra loro, della cooperazione militare in Africa tra paesi confinanti, dalla voglia di liberta’ economica con una propria moneta che non sia il dollaro, la volonta’ di molti Paesi africani di individuare nuovi partners internazionali (Russia e Cina), degli investimenti in infrastrutture cinesi in Africa (porti, ferrovie ad alta velocita’, autostrade, scuole, ospedali) .

Questi sono solo alcuni fatti accaduti che sono tenuti nascosti dal dibattito dell’opinione pubblica occidentale.

Questa onda gigantesca a mio modesto avviso cancellera’ i concetti attuali presenti nel dibattito politico italiano ed europeo: destra/sinistra, conservatori/progresssiti, popolari/socialisti.

Questi concetti sono diventati una sola cosa. Tra loro non vi e’ differenza. Appertengono tutti alla stessa matrice.

Il dibattito politico futuro si concentrera’ su: “unipolaristi” e “multipolaristi”.

Tra coloro che ritengono l’Unione Europea, Stati Uniti ed i suoi alleati, come unico polo centrale nello scenario politico globale.

E quelli che ritegono ogni Paese un polo a se stante con la sua economia, la sua cultura, la sua classe politica ed imprenditoriale e la sua autonomia finanziaria.

Saranno questi i concetti politico/filosofici di questo secolo.

Chi non lo vuol vedere o non lo vuole accettare sara’, credo, travolto.

L’Italia e gli italiani si stanno preparando a questa evoluzione?

Credo di no. E la cosa mi spaventa.

Forse perche’ non sono ancora nati movimenti e partiti con idee multipolari, ma ne sono certo, ben presto nasceranno.

Riccardo Cacelli

r.cacelli@cacelli.com

ENGLISH VERSION

A political, economic and financial wave of global dimensions is approaching Europe and the countries allied to the United States day after day, summit after summit.

A wave that comes from the east (Asia), from the south (Africa and South America) and from the east (Russia).

A wave that will overwhelm the current Western system. When? Hard to say, but soon, very soon. This wave has a name: new multipolar world order. And the politicians who are governing (?) the European Union, the countries adhering to it and the United States with its allies are today at the window watching from afar what is happening, believing that they can stop this wave, perhaps with wars and sanctions. Helping them are the media that hide the facts (bilateral and multilateral meetings, summits between Heads of State, dedollarization, etc. etc.) of organizations such as the Brics (with its FDB bank), SCO, Asean and lastly the G77, do not bring make public opinion in their countries aware of the reality of the changes taking place in the world.

Of the cry of protest from Central Africa, from the desire to finally free themselves from Western colonization, from the desire to be protagonists in the development of the world and not be simple external observers and silently suffer systems and methods that do not see them as actors in the choices of their respective countries.

Agreements between countries (Saudi Arabia and Iran) which until a few months ago did not have diplomatic relations between them, military cooperation in Africa between neighboring countries, the desire for economic freedom with its own currency other than the dollar, are not analysed. the willingness of many African countries to identify new international partners (Russia and China), investments in Chinese infrastructure in Africa (ports, high-speed railways, highways, schools, hospitals).

These are just some of the facts that have occurred which are kept hidden from the debate of Western public opinion. In my humble opinion, this gigantic wave will erase the current concepts present in the Italian and European political debate: right/left, conservative/progressive, popular/socialist. These concepts have become one. There is no difference between them.

They all belong to the same matrix.

The future political debate will focus on: “unipolarists” and “multipolarists”. Among those who consider the European Union, the United States and its allies as the only central pole in the global political scenario. And those who consider each country a center in its own right with its economy, its culture, its political and entrepreneurial class and its financial autonomy.

These will be the political/philosophical concepts of this century. Anyone who doesn’t want to see it or doesn’t want to accept it will, I think, be overwhelmed. Are Italy and Italians preparing for this evolution? I think not.

And it scares me. Perhaps because movements and parties with multipolar ideas have not yet been born, but I am sure, they will be born soon.

Riccardo Cacelli

r.cacelli@cacelli.com