London – BST Hyde Park Headliner announced:

Music Superstar

Kylie

Heads to American Express presents BST Hyde Park this summer!

Saturday 13 July, 2024

Tickets on sale – Wednesday 21 February, 10am GMT

www.bst-hydepark.com

American Express presents BST Hyde Park is delighted to reveal their next incredible headliner for 2024. Music icon Kylie will take to the stage on Saturday 13 July, with the full line-up to be announced. Tickets for this incomparable show go on sale Wednesday 21 February, 10am GMT available at www.bst-hydepark.com

Kylie said: “I can’t wait to return to BST Hyde Park this summer. My last appearance at this iconic event was in 2015 and it was a truly unforgettable experience. So excited to see you all again!”

Kylie’s glittering career has seen her amass sales of over 80 million records worldwide, 5 billion streams, 7 UK No.1 singles and 9 UK No.1 albums. Kylie is the only female artist to score a No.1 album in 5 consecutive decades in the UK. Her multiple awards include 3 BRIT Awards, 18 ARIA Awards, 2 MTV Awards and 2 Grammy Awards. In September 2023, she released her No.1 album, Tension, which features the international smash hit single, ‘Padam Padam’, which earned Kylie her second Grammy Award earlier this month for Best Pop Dance Recording.

In November 2023, Kylie kicked off her first ever run of headline shows in Las Vegas at Voltaire – The Venetian Resort’s new nightlife sensation. In an exclusive US residency, she has been performing tracks from her new album, Tension, alongside many of her greatest hits.

The lineup for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2024 is set to be truly spectacular, with Kylie joining previously announced headliners Andrea Bocelli (5 July), Robbie Williams (6 July), Shania Twain (7 July) and Stray Kids (14 July), with more artists to be revealed soon!

This announcement follows the tremendous success of BST Hyde Park 2023, featuring legendary acts such as P!NK, Guns N’ Roses, Take That, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, and Lana Del Rey.

Amex Presale begins at 10am GMT on Friday 16 February

General On Sale begins 10am GMT on Wednesday 21 February

About American Express presents BST Hyde Park:

Set in London’s beautiful Royal Park, BST Hyde Park kicked off in 2013 with The Rolling Stones reliving their legendary 1969 gig, plus Bon Jovi, Lionel Richie and many more packing out the park for memorable summer nights.

The event has featured many now famous shows from Carole King, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams, Black Sabbath, Take That, Kylie Minogue, The Who, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Lana Del Rey and so many more.

Every year, each headliner is joined by a full supporting line-up across multiple stages, from major superstars to handpicked developing acts performing for fans from across the UK and the world.

And the midweek programme allows free access to the site with outdoor cinema, street food markets, children’s theatre, fitness classes, summer sports screenings, evening events, live music and much more.

