

London- ROBBIE WILLIAMS

American Express presents BST Hyde Park

Saturday 6 July

The UK’s own international superstar in Hyde Park

2024 UK Exclusive

Tickets on sale – Friday 8 December 10am

www.bst-hydepark.com

American Express presents BST Hyde Park is delighted to announce the next monumental headliner for 2024. The UK’s own greatest entertainer and global icon, Robbie Williams, is making his big return to Hyde Park on Saturday 6 July 2024 for a UK exclusive show. Tickets go on sale Friday 8 December 10am GMT, visit www.bst-hydepark.com

“It’s an honour to be back here to headline BST Hyde Park. I can’t wait to see you all there!” – Robbie Williams

Since bursting on to the stage as the youngest member of Take That in 1990 and then going solo in 1995, Robbie Williams has been at the top of his game for over 30 years, and it’s an understatement to call him one of the UK’s best musical exports.

Robbie is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, a huge 80 million album sales worldwide, 14 Number 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artist in music history. Robbie secured his 14th UK Number 1 album with “XXV,” which topped the chart in its first week of release. The global hits of Robbie Williams are endless… Feel, Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You and his best-selling and most iconic single, Angels.

Last year Williams released “XXV,” a hit packed album celebrating his 25 years as a solo artist, and featuring countless Number 1s, fan favourites and original tracks. He soon followed with a successful UK tour last year which is currently on the road across Australia and New Zealand.

Never far from the spotlight, Williams last month released his self-titled docuseries via Netflix, offering the world an intimate glimpse into the singer’s life and career, plus his biopic movie ‘Better Man’, Directed by ‘Greatest Showman’ Director Michael Gracey, will be released in 2024.

A UK legend, coming to the very special stage at BST Hyde Park. What BST Hyde Park does best is bring the greatest music superstars to London for once-in-a-lifetime shows and this certainly will be that. Williams joins previously announced headliner Andrea Bocelli (5 July), with more to be announced soon.

Tickets purchased for the Amex VIP Summer Garden, VIP HydeAway and Gold Circle areas will include reserved seating. General Admission, Primary Entry and VIP Terrace will all be unreserved standing.

BST Hyde Park 2023 was a year of firsts for the London festival – with once-in-a-lifetime shows from the world’s biggest musical stars P!NK, Guns N’ Roses, Take That, BLACKPINK, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel and Lana Del Rey. BST Hyde Park’s hugely popular summer event Open House returned for another year, offering a host of free activities throughout the week and All Things Orchestral presented by Myleene Klass and featuring Alfie Boe.

www.bst-hydepark.com | @bsthydepark



AMEX Presale begins at 10am, Tuesday 5 December

General On Sale begins at 10am, Friday 8 December



About American Express presents BST Hyde Park:

Set in London’s beautiful Royal Park, BST Hyde Park kicked off in 2013 with The Rolling Stones reliving their legendary 1969 gig, plus Bon Jovi, Lionel Richie and many more packing out the park for memorable summer nights.

The event has featured many now famous shows from Carole King, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams, Black Sabbath, Take That, Kylie Minogue, The Who, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Lana Del Rey and so many more.

Every year, each headliner is joined by a full supporting line-up across multiple stages, from major superstars to handpicked developing acts performing for fans from across the UK and the world.

And the midweek programme allows free access to the site with outdoor cinema, street food markets, children’s theatre, fitness classes, summer sports screenings, evening events, live music and much more.

