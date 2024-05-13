Analogue – A Sensory Journey of Innovative Collaboration

London – In the heart of London’s bustling theatre land, Rambert, the renowned dance company, presents a groundbreaking collaboration with choreographer Jill Johnson in their latest creation, “Analogue”. Premiering at Stone Nest from 9th to 11th May 2024, this installation-style performance promises a unique sensory experience that pushes the boundaries of traditional dance.

“Analogue” emerges as a result of a fruitful collaboration between Johnson, the Rambert dancers, and a host of creative talents, including composer David Poe and lighting designer Richard Williamson. This convergence of artistic minds is a testament to Rambert’s commitment to fostering innovation under the leadership of Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer.

What sets “Analogue” apart is its adaptability to different spaces and settings, making each performance a distinct encounter for the audience. Eschewing the confines of a traditional stage, the production invites spectators to immerse themselves fully in the experience, blurring the lines between performer and observer.

At the core of “Analogue” lies a rich tapestry of movement, music, and visual design. Johnson’s choreography, infused with Johnson’s poignant vision, evokes a profound sense of shared humanity, reminding us of the power of connection even in the absence of physical proximity. Composer David Poe’s original score serves as a dynamic backdrop, oscillating between introspective moments and bursts of energy that mirror the ebb and flow of human emotions.

Lighting design by Richard Williamson further enhances the atmospheric depth of the performance, casting shadows and illuminating the dancers in ways that amplify the visceral impact of their movements. Under the guidance of Rehearsal Director Wins Burnet-Smith and Rehearsal Assistant Alex Soulliere, the Rambert dancers deliver a captivating performance that captivates the audience from start to finish.

“Analogue” is not merely a dance production; it is a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity in transcending physical boundaries. Commissioned by an audience at the Southbank Centre in July 2023, this ambitious project exemplifies Rambert’s innovative approach to philanthropy, bringing together diverse voices to support the arts in bold and imaginative ways.

As CEO and Executive Producer of Rambert, Helen Shute, and Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer aptly express, “Analogue” represents a milestone in the company’s journey, symbolizing their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Composer David Poe echoes this sentiment, describing the music as a reflection of the restless, meditative, and exuberant spirit of Johnson’s choreography.

In conclusion, “Analogue” is a must-see for enthusiasts of contemporary dance and experimental art alike. With its evocative blend of movement, music, and design, this innovative production offers a glimpse into a world where boundaries dissolve, and connections are forged anew with each passing moment. Don’t miss your chance to experience this groundbreaking performance that promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Of this new approach and the creation of Analogue, Helen Shute, CEO | Execu- tive Producer of Rambert and Benoit Swan Pouffer, Artistic Director of Rambert say:

“The “In conversation” Simon Sinek hosted with Steven Bartlett last summer at the Southbank Centre, was part of an innovative evening which offered their audience the opportunity to see Rambert perform and to raise funds to support a future creation. This new approach to philanthropy allowed us to bring toge- ther the choreographer Jill Johnson with the Rambert dancers and the result

is Analogue a brand new work to be seen by audiences all over the world in the coming years. We are very thankful to Simon Sinek, Steven Bartlett and their 5th July 2023 Southbank Centre audience for supporting this creative endea- vour, a first of its kind for Rambert which helps us bring outstanding interna- tional artists to London to continue to innovate on stage here and around the country.”



Of this creation with Rambert, Jill Johnson says:

“We remember wanting to gather when we could not. The human body remem- bers details the mind can forget, the stuff a hard drive can never know. Ana- logue is for making vivid sensory memories. By doing away with a stage alto- gether, we remind our fellow humans that we are all together for this moment.”

And composer David Poe added:

“Analogue takes its title from a song on my most recent record Everyone’s Got A Camera. The music is both tiny and vast, as restless, meditative, and exuber- ant as the dance that Jill Johnson created with Rambert’s dancers. It was writ- ten for them.”