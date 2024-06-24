London- The Acrobatic Swan Lake at Sadler’s Wells Theatre: A Mesmerizing Fusion of Art Forms: a Spectacular Return

The Xi’an Acrobatic Troupe’s “The Acrobatic Swan Lake” is returning to the Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London from June 21-29, 2024. This unique production, celebrating its 20th anniversary, merges traditional Chinese acrobatics with classical ballet. Since its premiere in 2004, this show has captivated audiences worldwide, and its limited run in London promises to be a highlight of the summer.



Cultural Heritage and Modern Excellence

Created by China’s Xi’an Acrobatic Troupe, formerly the Guangdong Acrobatic Troupe, the show highlights the rich cultural heritage of ancient Xi’an and the Tang Dynasty. The troupe is renowned for its exceptional acrobatic achievements, which have been showcased within the royal court. This performance blends these ancient traditions with contemporary artistry, offering a fresh and dynamic take on the classic ballet “Swan Lake.”



Unforgettable Performances

The production features 35 talented dancers and acrobats from across China. The cast includes multi-award-winning performers who have showcased their skills in over 25 countries and at major international events. The show incorporates more than 30 classic acrobatic techniques, such as Shoulder Ballet, Diabolo, Parallel Bars, Hoop Diving, and Hand Balancing. Notably, the performance includes the famous “Oriental Swan Ballet On Top of Head” and the intricate Chinese Shoulder Ballet.

Exceptional Athleticism and Artistry

The performers, with an average age of 25, have been training in acrobatics since childhood. Their rigorous training regimes, often exceeding eight hours daily, enable them to execute highly demanding routines. The show’s highlight, “Acrobatic Ballet on Shoulders,” demonstrates extraordinary strength and balance. This act sees Sun Yina, as ‘The White Swan,’ perform elegant ballet movements on the shoulders of her partner, Zhou Jie, under immense pressure, showcasing their impeccable control and grace.

A Visual and Auditory Feast

The production features over 200 new costumes and an updated stage design, enhancing the visual spectacle.

Directed by Yan Hongxia and choreographed by Zhang Yuan and Liu Xin, the show is a collaborative masterpiece led by Zhang Quan and presented by Jurek Zhang for Joyway Promotions. The meticulous sound design, coupled with the

dancers’ physical prowess, creates an immersive experience that resonates with audiences of all ages.



A Must-See Event

“The Acrobatic Swan Lake” at Sadler’s Wells Theatre is a must-see event this summer. Its innovative blend of acrobatics and ballet offers a fresh perspective on a beloved classic. The production not only pays homage to the cultural heritage of China but also pushes the boundaries of artistic expression, promising an unforgettable experience.



Show Details



– **Dates**: June 21-29, 2024

– **Location**: Sadler’s Wells Theatre, Rosebery Ave, London EC1R 4TN

– **Performances**: Evening shows at 7:30 PM with matinees on Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 2:30 PM. No performances on Mondays.

– **Tickets**: Prices start at £15 and can be purchased [here](https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/the-acrobatic-swan-lake/#book).

Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the breathtaking artistry of the Xi’an Acrobatic Troupe as they bring “The Acrobatic Swan Lake” to life on the London stage.