Japanese authenticity, quality, and culinary excellence at Miyako restaurant

London – Nestled within the luxurious Andaz London Liverpool Street Hotel, Miyako stands as an epitome of authentic Japanese cuisine in the heart of London. This AA Rosette Japanese restaurant offers an immersive gastronomical experience with its traditional menu featuring sushi, sashimi, teriyaki, and sake, all served in an intimate, modern setting. I have attended with two guests and the customer service was excellent.

Miyako has earned its reputation as one of London’s premier Japanese dining establishments, renowned for its authenticity, quality, and culinary excellence. The restaurant boasts a diverse selection of bento boxes and an impressive array of Japanese beverages, including its famous Japanese wines and sake.

The culinary mastery at Miyako is helmed by Head Chef Kosei Sakamoto. Raised in Kyushu, South Japan, Chef Sakamoto moved to Tokyo at the age of 20 to pursue his passion for gastronomy. His journey brought him to London, where he has spent 20 years perfecting his craft at the Great Eastern hotel, now Andaz London. Chef Sakamoto’s dedication to high-quality ingredients, skillful preparation, creative presentation, and exceptional service has cemented Miyako’s status as a top-tier dining destination.

Since its opening in 2007, Miyako has garnered widespread acclaim among food connoisseurs in the city. It is particularly popular with city workers, thanks to its ‘Business Lunch’ offer, a fixed-price menu available from 3pm to 5:30pm.

Miyako’s commitment to culinary excellence is evident not only in its menu but also through rigorous quality inspections that have placed it among London’s elite dining venues. The restaurant’s ambiance, combined with its remarkable service, ensures a memorable dining experience.

Located at 40 Liverpool Street, London EC2M 7QN, Miyako is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 10pm.



About Andaz London

Andaz London Liverpool Street is a five-star luxury lifestyle hotel that offers guests a blend of global scale and local perspective. Situated in East London, it immerses guests in the vibrant and creative culture of the area. Part of the Hyatt portfolio, this Victorian hotel features 267 spacious and modern guest rooms, including 15 suites. The hotel also operates five distinctive restaurants and bars and is home to 15 unique event spaces, including the Grade II listed 1901 Ballroom and the Grecian Masonic Temple.

Miyako is a must-visit for anyone seeking an authentic Japanese dining experience in London, whether for a business lunch or a special evening out.

To book visit: https://www.hyattrestaurants.com/en/dining/uk/london/japanese-restaurant-in-city-of-london-miyako