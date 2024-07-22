Terra Rossa: A Culinary Journey Through Puglia

London – Stepping into Terra Rossa restaurants in St. Paul and Insligton, guests are instantly transported to the rustic charm of Apulia with a striking mural of the iconic “trullo” — a traditional white stone cottage that captures the essence of the region. The interior is complemented by a selection of sofas and traditional chairs, providing a cozy and inviting atmosphere for diners.

Recently, my guest and I had the pleasure of experiencing a mouthwatering array of starters, including scallops on turnip sauce and mozzarella di bufala with zucca sauce. The highlight of our meal was the special Apulian pasta, Trofiette alla Corsara—a seafood delight from Santa Maria al Bagno, Puglia, featuring a creamy tomato sauce enriched with double cream, langoustine, clams, and king prawns.

The menu offers a wide selection of pasta dishes that showcase the rich culinary heritage of Puglia. Favorites include Paccheri al Ragu di Mare, a signature dish featuring slow-cooked octopus ragu, and Pappardelle al Cinghiale, fresh egg pasta with hearty chunks of wild boar marinated in Negroamaro wine. Vegetarian and vegan options abound, such as the Grano Arso, made with toasted flour pasta, heritage tomatoes, olives, and broccoli puree, and the spicy Orecchiette alle Cime di Rapa.

The extensive pizza selection is just as impressive, featuring regional specialties like the Capocollo & Carciofi, with Apulian cured meat and artichokes, and the luxurious Pizza al Tartufo, topped with truffle carpaccio. For those preferring a classic, the Margherita and Regina Margherita offer the timeless combination of tomato, mozzarella, and basil. Vegan options are readily available, such as the Contadina with vegan cheese upon request.

To complement our meal, we selected a superb Falanghina wine, which perfectly paired with the flavors of our dishes. The dining experience was rounded off with a scoop of ice cream and a delectably creamy tiramisu.

Terra Rossa invites you to embark on this gastronomic journey through Puglia, where traditional flavors meet contemporary refinement in a setting that feels both luxurious and intimate. Whether it’s for a casual dinner or a special occasion, Terra Restaurants restaurant offers an unforgettable culinary experience that brings the heart of Italy to your plate.

Terra Rossa has two restaurants, one in St. Paul and another one in Islington.

To book visit: https://terrarossa-restaurant.co.uk/