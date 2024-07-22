Dorian Gray: The Musical – A Modern Retelling of a Classic Tale

London – Set within the intimate setting of a small theatre, “Dorian: The Musical” immediately captivates its audience, drawing them into an immersive experience. The production blends elements of Bertolt Brecht’s innovative theatrical techniques, Oscar Wilde’s sharp wit, and the flamboyant flair of Ziggy Stardust. This

unique combination sets the stage for a contemporary retelling of Wilde’s timeless story, focusing on the enigmatic musician Dorian Gray. Despite his rapid rise to fame, Dorian’s life remains curiously empty,

highlighting the dark void behind his glittering facade.

Alfie Friedman takes on the role of Dorian Gray with a performance that masterfully balances the character’s initial innocence with his eventual moral decline. His portrayal is both charismatic and unsettling, effectively drawing the audience into Dorian’s turbulent world.

The supporting cast excels as well. George Renshaw portrays Harry Wotton, the charming yet manipulative music producer who influences Dorian’s descent. Leeroy Boone brings depth to Baz Hallward, a conflicted photographer, while Megan Hill’s portrayal of Sibyl Vane, the ill-fated opera singer, is both moving and tragic. Their interactions explore themes of love, obsession, and the cost of immortality, lending modern relevance to Wilde’s classic narrative.

Joe Evans’ music composition is a highlight of the show, blending glam-rock and contemporary pop to infuse the production with dynamic energy. The songs are seamlessly woven into the narrative, enhancing key emotional moments without overshadowing the story.

Director Linnie Reedman has adeptly adapted Wilde’s story for a modern audience. The clever use of social media as a metaphor for society’s obsession with youth and beauty adds a thought-provoking layer. The production also boldly explores themes of queerness and fluid identity, reflecting contemporary societal discussions and making the story more relatable to today’s audience.

In addition to these themes, the production incorporates multimedia elements, such as live music as a backdrop to the show with the bassist player at some point breaking into the scene for a solo piece. These elements create a multi-dimensional experience, engaging the audience on various levels.

The modern fashion in the costume design serves as a visual metaphor for the timelessness of the story’s themes. Blending contemporary styles with Victorian influences, the costumes symbolize the collision of past and present in Dorian’s world. This choice enhances the visual appeal and underscores the enduring relevance of Wilde’s cautionary tale.

The pacing can be uneven at times, adding more dramatic nuances to the performances, particularly during transitions between intense scenes. While the set design effectively creates an intimate atmosphere.

“Dorian: The Musical” is a bold and thought-provoking adaptation that brings Wilde’s cautionary tale into the modern era. Its exploration of fame, identity, and the relentless pursuit of eternal youth resonates deeply, making it a poignant piece for today’s audiences. Overall, the show challenges and entertains, leaving a lasting impression.

"Dorian: The Musical" is running at Southwark Playhouse until 10 August 2024.

