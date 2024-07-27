Dynamic Afro-Jazz and Acrobatic Performance: “Afrique en Cirque” at Southbank Centre

London – Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall is hosting a vibrant and dynamic performance, “Afrique en Cirque,” choreographed by the renowned Yamoussa Bangoura.

A Celebration of Guinean Culture

Afrique en Cirque” is an exhilarating display of acrobatics, artistry, and Afro-jazz rhythms that celebrate the rich culture of Guinea. The performance, inspired by daily life in Guinea, brings together a talented ensemble of daring acrobats and skilled musicians who perform gravity-defying moves to the pulsating beats of traditional Guinean djembes. The authentic choreography and acrobatics depict the vibrancy of local Guinean life, while the melodious sound of the Kora adds a magical touch, transporting the audience to a world where traditional African arts meet the virtuosity of modern circus performance.



Powerful Storytelling and Artistic Excellence

The show is a powerful representation of the strength, agility, and joy of contemporary African youth culture. Through compelling storytelling and dynamic performances, “Afrique en Cirque” showcases the beauty and diversity of African arts. The performance aims to illuminate traditional African arts and combine them with the exceptional skills of a modern North American circus.



Cirque Kalabanté: A Vision of Artistic and Cultural Exchange

Cirque Kalabanté, founded in 2007 by Yamoussa Bangoura, is dedicated to promoting African artistic cultures and realizing humanitarian projects and cultural exchanges between Canada and Guinea. Bangoura, a multidisciplinary artist of Guinean origin, has always dreamed of establishing a circus school and a multidisciplinary company in African arts. Based in Montreal, he shares his passion and values through teaching various artistic disciplines, including circus arts, African dance, and traditional West African music.



A Mission of Ambition and Courage

The name “Kalabanté” means “go-getter, ambitious child with exceptional courage” in the Sousou language, reflecting the company’s mission to promote African arts and support cultural exchanges. Kalabanté Productions specializes in organizing shows, workshops, and conferences worldwide. The non-profit organization also welcomes and supports amateur Canadian talent and visible minorities, helping them enhance their skills and reach higher levels of training.



Performance Details

– **Running Time:** 90 minutes (no interval)

– **Suitable for Ages:** 8+

**Company Information**

– **Choreographer:** Yamoussa Bangoura

– **Set Designer:** Yamoussa Bangoura

– **Lighting Designer:** Stephane Menigot

– **Sound Designer:** Marc Laliberté

– **Cast:** Mama Adama Soumah, M’mahawa Soumah, Kevin T Jones, Alya Sylla, Ismael Bangoura, Mohamed Ben Sylla, Yamoussa Soumah, Seuss Fu-Rubin, Abdelhak Benmedjebari, Yamoussa Bangoura

Experience the magic of “Afrique en Cirque” at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall and immerse yourself in an unforgettable journey through the artistry and culture of Guinea. This captivating show will run from July 24 to 28, with a special press night on July 25 at 7:30 PM.

https://www.kalabanteproductions.com/