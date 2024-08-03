Venitian Cicchetti at Tozi Restaurant & Bar

London – Tozi Restaurant & Bar, conveniently nestled in a street in Pimlico near Victoria Station, is a popular spot for Italian visitors, locals, and Brits in search of authentic and delectable Venetian cuisine. Upon entering, guests can enjoy a pre-drink at the sleek bar before being ushered into a spacious dining area adorned with marble tables and cozy leather sofas and stylish chairs. The staff is friendly and always eager to please.

Upon the recommendation of our server, my guest and I decided to start with three cicchetti, which are the Venetian equivalent of Spanish tapas—small plates of various foods that are substantial enough to make up an evening meal. To accompany our starters, we chose a dry yet flavorful white wine, Ribolla Gialla di Stocco Aromatico Friulano. For our starters, we savored a burrata with pesto and sun-dried tomatoes, and a beef carpaccio, followed by octopus laid over slices of fennel and capperi fritti, and a tartar of tuna.

For the main course, I opted for paccheri with cuttlefish and peas, while my guest chose ravioli with black truffle. The menu offers a plethora of choices for main dishes, including signature dishes like Buffalo Ricotta Ravioli with Black Truffle, Maccheroni with Wild Boar Ragout, and Paccheri with Fresh Devon Crab, Tomato, and Basil. The kitchen is led by Italian chef Maurilio Molteni.

For dessert, we opted for tiramisu and pistachio sorbet. Although we skipped cocktails due to enjoying a full bottle of wine, the bar boasts an extensive selection. Tozi Restaurant also offers a diverse range of menus to cater to all tastes and desires, including the Tozi Lunch menu, a Cicchetti Feast for £55 or £65, a dinner menu, and a pre-theatre menu.

The restaurant’s location is also ideal for a scenic stroll by the river, being just a 15-minute walk from Big Ben and Westminster. If you’re looking to indulge in traditional, fresh food with a wide selection of seafood, meat-based, and vegetarian options, look no further than Tozi Restaurant and Bar. Reservations for the Victoria or Battersea branch can be made at: https://www.tozirestaurant.co.uk/london/menu/