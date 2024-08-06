A taste of Culinary elegance at Sartoria

London- Nestled in the heart of Mayfair, Sartoria, one of the best Italian Restaurant in London, offers a luxurious dining experience that captures the essence of Italian culinary tradition with a modern twist. Located on Savile Row, this sophisticated venue combines stylish decor, exquisite cuisine, and impeccable service to create an unforgettable experience for its guests.



A Culinary Journey through Italy

Upon entering Sartoria, we were warmly welcomed and invited to enjoy cocktails at the elegant bar before being offered a table by the window. The bar, with its stunning decor and extensive list of Italian wines and cocktails, sets the perfect tone for the evening. My guest and I opted for an Italian Passion cocktail and a classic Negroni for my guest, both expertly crafted and delightfully refreshing.

Sartoria’s menu is a testament to the richness and diversity of Italian cuisine, expertly crafted by Chef Patron Francesco Mazzei. The menu is inspired by Mazzei’s southern Italian roots, featuring dishes that celebrate authentic flavors while incorporating contemporary elements.

For starters, my guest and I enjoyed the Tagliolini Cacio e Pepe, a simple yet indulgent dish featuring perfectly cooked pasta with a creamy cheese and pepper sauce. We also savored the octopus with cannellini fagioli, a beautifully presented dish where tender octopus is complemented by the creamy texture of the beans. As mains both my guest and I had a super testing Parmigiana with tomato sauce. The dessert was then a tiramisu and fruit sorbet.

The **À La Carte menu** offers a delectable selection of antipasti, primi, secondi, and dolci, with highlights such as the wild seabass with artichoke and Sardinian fregola. The **Tasting menu**, available for those who wish to explore a broader range of flavors, provides a curated journey through the chef’s signature dishes, each paired with exquisite wines.

For a casual yet refined experience, the **Set Lunch menu** is an excellent choice, offering a two or three-course option that changes regularly to reflect seasonal produce. Guests can also indulge in the **Weekend Brunch menu**, which includes classic Italian breakfast items alongside more hearty options like the spicy Calabrian eggs and truffle pizza.

An Inviting Atmosphere

The restaurant’s interior exudes elegance and warmth, with a design that seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements. Rich wooden paneling, soft leather banquettes, and a neutral color palette create an inviting ambiance that is both luxurious and comfortable. Large windows allow natural light to flood the space, enhancing the dining experience with views of the bustling Savile Row.

Sartoria also boasts a stunning bar area, perfect for enjoying a pre-dinner aperitivo or a post-meal digestivo. The knowledgeable bartenders are adept at recommending drinks that complement the flavors of the meal, ensuring a cohesive and satisfying experience.

Exceptional Service

Service at Sartoria is characterized by attentiveness and professionalism, with a team that is passionate about delivering a memorable dining experience. From the moment guests arrive, they are greeted with warmth and hospitality, and the staff’s knowledge of the menu and wine pairings adds an extra layer of sophistication to the meal.



A Versatile Venue

Beyond its main dining room, Sartoria offers a versatile venue for private events and special occasions. The **private dining rooms** provide an intimate setting for gatherings, each equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate various needs. Whether it’s a business lunch, a celebratory dinner, or a wedding reception, Sartoria’s team is dedicated to tailoring each event to meet the specific desires of its guests.

One of the highlights of this restaurant that sets it a part from the competition is the outdoors dining in a heated terrace flanked by beautiful plants where guests can enjoy eating all year around.

Sartoria restaurant stands out as a beacon of Italian elegance and culinary excellence in London. With its exquisite menu, stylish decor, and exceptional service, it offers a dining experience that is both indulgent and inviting. Whether you’re a connoisseur of Italian cuisine or a newcomer to its delights, Sartoria promises to transport you to the heart of Italy with every bite. The restaurant’s head chef if Francesco Chiarelli who overseas also the Fiume Restaurant in Battersea.

In 2015 Sartoria underwent an extensive refurbishment by acclaimed interior designer David d’Almada, boasting an expansive restaurant space, heated terrace, destination bar, cicchetti counter, two private dining rooms and wine cellar. The exquisite and timeless design lends itself perfectly to the classic Italian menus and the glamorous Mayfair location.

To book at La sartoria visit: https://www.sartoria-restaurant.co.uk/