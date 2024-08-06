Frankie Goes to Bollywood: A Dazzling Journey from Milton Keynes to Mumbai

London – Frankie grew up immersed in her Maa’s first love: Bollywood, with its heroes who are strong, romantic, and brave. However, as an adult, Frankie works at a cinema in Milton Keynes. That is until a chance encounter with rising Bollywood director Prem takes her to Mumbai and into the glamorous world of Bollywood filmmaking, where nothing is quite as dazzling as it appears on screen. The wonderfully charming Laila Zaidi portrays Frankie, who becomes a silver screen star and discovers a newfound power. Yet, she must navigate her role within this complex industry.



“Frankie Goes to Bollywood” begins as a meta-theatrical fairy tale, narrating Frankie’s journey to stardom like a Bollywood movie. It embraces and humorously plays with its own tropes, making it a joyous, vibrant, and entertaining experience. Andy Kumar’s impeccable work as movement director and costume designer adds to this, crafting a captivating world that balances reality and fantasy. While the plot and message can sometimes lack clarity, this dedication to the genre and tone makes “Frankie Goes to Bollywood” a delightful production.

Following the humor and charm of the first act, director and writer Pravesh Kumar shifts focus in the second act to critique Bollywood’s treatment of women. Throughout the show, Frankie searches for her people and the family promised by Bollywood’s stories—forgetting that her best friend and cousin Goldie has already offered her this in Milton Keynes. She enters a relationship with her older co-star, Raju King, or RK, a member of a prominent Bollywood family. However, when her relationship with RK leads to an expectation of retiring from films to start a family, Frankie unites with other women (and supportive men) to create Bollywood films with better roles for women.

This critique of patriarchy becomes somewhat lost as the show takes time to delve into it and wraps up quickly. Additionally, it could have explored how Bollywood’s depiction of masculinity affects its leading men. Although a song touches on this for RK, the show ultimately leans towards emasculation, mocking him for losing his hair and his close relationship with his mother. It’s unfortunate that there isn’t a Bollywood where both Frankie and RK can succeed.

However, the show excels in portraying its female characters. One of the most moving moments comes from Goldie, who dreams of acting in Bollywood but knows her size may be an obstacle. Katie Stasi’s portrayal of Goldie is subtle and deep. Equally complex and captivating is Helen K Wint as Malika, a former Bollywood queen overshadowed by Frankie’s rise.

The show offers a fun evening and balances in-jokes for Bollywood fans with accessibility for newcomers to the genre. “Frankie Goes to Bollywood” successfully brings these audiences together. Rifco Theatre Company, in partnership with Watford Palace Theatre and HOME Manchester, is thrilled to announce that “Frankie Goes to Bollywood,” Rifco’s most ambitious musical yet, will transfer to The Southbank’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

The showstopper musical has just premiered at Watford Palace Theatre for a three-week run and will continue to a ten-day run at HOME Manchester, followed by a national tour culminating in a three-week engagement at the Southbank.

Conceived by Rifco’s Artistic Director, Pravesh Kumar MBE, “Frankie Goes to Bollywood” is a spectacular tale filled with heroes and villains, featuring the grandeur and costumes of a Bollywood film. It explores the British experience in Bollywood and the challenges of achieving success.

Frankie never aspired to be a star; she longed for a close, loving family. Yet, after meeting an emerging director, she finds herself in Bollywood, cast in a movie and thrust into fame. Could the Bollywood world provide the family and community she has always desired? As Frankie climbs the stardom ladder, she questions what she is willing to do for success.

The music for “Frankie Goes to Bollywood” draws from traditional Bollywood and Western musical theatre, creating a hybrid appealing to both Bollywood enthusiasts and West End fans. Bollywood is a significant industry, generating over £2 billion annually, with a global audience of 1.3 billion. In the UK, a successful Bollywood film can earn around £4 million, making the allure of Bollywood stardom irresistible for many British-South Asian youths. “Frankie Goes to Bollywood” is inspired by true stories of Brits in Bollywood.

Alongside notable British-born actors in Bollywood like Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, many British-born performers have established successful careers. The musical draws inspiration from their stories and Pravesh Kumar’s experience as a Brit in Bollywood, highlighting British-born women’s experiences.

Pravesh Kumar, MBE (Writer/Director), states, “Frankie is a multi-layered theatrical piece. It offers a British twist on Bollywood’s glorious stories, blending romance, music, and dance with a deeper examination of cultural issues. This show celebrates Bollywood’s magnificence while highlighting the challenges women face. It’s vital for men to spotlight sexism and challenge it. I hope this show inspires change.”

Rifco Theatre has a history of celebrating contemporary British Asian experiences and culture. Pravesh’s decade-long Bollywood experience and exploration of British South Asian narratives shape Rifco’s productions, focusing on untold stories and underrepresented voices.

Pravesh continues, “Frankie Goes to Bollywood is both an homage and a call to action. It honors the films we love while encouraging cultural reflection and improvement. We are thrilled by the show’s reception—pre-sales at Watford Palace Theatre have nearly surpassed all other performances. We eagerly anticipate bringing Frankie to Southbank, fulfilling the demand for authentic South Asian theatre in the UK.”

The show is on til the 18th of August at Southbank. To book a ticket visit: https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/performance-dance/frankie-goes-bollywood