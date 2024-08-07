Chinatown London Itinerary: an East and Southeast Asian Culinary gateaway

London – This Summer, Chinatown London invites you to take a journey through East and Southeast Asia right here in the capital. Located in the heart of the West End, Chinatown is a cultural hub for an abundance of ESEA cuisine with over 50 restaurants, bars and shops.

Chinatown London is the West End’s very own haven of exciting East and Southeast Asian culture and cuisine, bustling from morning through to night. From funky bubble tea vendors and hidden speakeasies to trending beauty shops and dim sum parlours.

Good to knows:

Located in the heart of the West End, Chinatown is a cultural hub for an abundance of ESEA cuisine and culture with over 60 restaurants, bars, shops and businesses

Chinatown London spans across 11 streets – from Wardour Street to Newport Place, Rupert Street to Gerrard Street

There are 10 different East & Southeast Asian cuisines in Chinatown London, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysian, Japanese and Korean

Amongst popular eateries and bubble tea spots, there are a number of specialist Asian supermarkets, wellness spots, gaming hubs and even a bookshop!

Wander through Chinatown’s 11 streets and you’ll be transported to ten regions of East and Southeast Asia – no passport required. Hit up Gerrard Street for traditional Cantonese, Hong Kong and Taiwanese dishes, Wardour Street for Korean and Vietnamese bites and Chinatown’s very own ‘Dessert Alley’ for Filipino and Japanese sweet delights.

Explore vibrant flavours and fusions, try extraordinary ingredients and spices, including Thai Basil with its unique liquorice taste, Taiwanese Maqaw pepper that has a tantalising citrus aroma and the sweetness of Vietnamese cinnamon.

CHOW DOWN IN CHINA

There is a common greeting in China “Have you eaten rice yet?” (“Have you eaten?”) that encapsulates how centric food is in the spirit of the country. Food is at the heart of Chinese culture. For centuries food has signified cultural triumph and struggle; from ancient times through to the modern day.

National dishes include:

Dim Sum – Get your fix at Plum Valley, Dumplings’ Legend. Leong’s Legend and Tao Tao Ju

Peking Roast Duck – Enjoy with loved ones at Four Seasons and Golden Phoenix

Jianbing (Chinese crêpe) – Grab and get yours to go at Chinese Tapas House

Lanzhou Beef Noodles – Slurp up at Kung Fu Noodle

Bao Buns – Join the queue at Bun House or stop by China Modern



FILIPPINO FEELS...

Filipino cuisine has developed from the different cultures that shaped its history; it is like other Southeast Asian cuisines but with heavy Spanish influence. Neighbouring countries including Thailand and Vietnam have also influenced Filipino cuisine and cooking.

National dishes include:

Bilog – A Filipino take on the traditional ice cream sandwich, made with Ube (purple yam) ice cream with a warm toasted milk bun. You can enjoy delicious Bilog in a variety of innovative flavours at Mamasons located in Chinatown’s very own ‘Dessert Alley’

Halo Halo – A popular cold dessert made up of crushed ice and evaporated milk or coconut milk, available at Candy Cafe

HEAD ACROSS TO HONG KONG

Hong Kong cuisine encompasses the city’s rich history, diverse population, and unique geographical location. From traditional Cantonese dishes to international fusion cuisine, locals and visitors can enjoy an array of flavour experiences.

National dishes include:

Congee – Grab a spoon and get stuck in at the likes of Lotus Garden

Char Sui – Sit down for some mouth-watering roast meats at Cafe TPT and New China

Hairy Crab – Discover at JinLi

Egg Waffles (Bubble waffles – Bubblewrap serves up a waffle-y cone

Pineapple Bun – Pick up one made fresh at The Eight

Egg tarts – Baked fresh daily at Chinatown Bakery

French toast – Also available at The Eight, and enjoy Bun House’s variation with Jasmine clotted cream

JOURNEY TO JAPAN

Japan is divided into distinct geographic regions, each of which has developed its own unique culinary traditions. Its cuisine offers an array of gastronomical delights, and has broadened the culinary knowledge of the West with the influence of its mastery, techniques and flavour fusions.



National dishes include:

Sushi & Sashimi – Grab your chopsticks at High Yaki

Tonkatsu – Head over to Misato to savour flavoursome pork or chicken katsu

Mille crepe cakes – Stop by Sakurado and KOVA for this Japanese delight

Matcha – Chinatown London has it’s very own matcha haven Tsujiri

Gyoza – Available at Haozhan

Ramen – Also available at High Yaki

MALAYSIAN MUSINGS

Without doubt, Malaysians are passionate about food! Malay cuisine is strong, spicy and aromatic, combining the rich tastes of the many herbs and spices commonly found in Southeast Asia.

National dishes include:

Nasi Lemak – Savour this iconic dish at Rasa Sayang

Laksa – Try C& atR Café’s Penang Asam laksa

Satay, Rendang and Char Kuay Teow are also available at Rasa Sayang and C&R Café

K-RUISE THROUGH SOUTH KOREA

The diverse offerings of Korea’s street food and the enjoyment of communal eating have influenced global gastronomy. From humble market stalls in Seoul to cosmopolitan cities worldwide, people are embracing bold flavours and textures, feeding their curiosity for new and exciting food experiences.

National dishes include:

Bulgogi – Fire it up at Pochawa Grill!

Kimchi- Stock up at Oseyo and SeeWoo

Bibimbap – Enjoy this humble dish at Olle

KFC (Korean Fried Chicken – Get yourself down to Wing Wing

Sundae, Tteokbokki and Soju – Also available at Oseyo



STEP INTO SINGAPORE

The soul of Singaporean food lies in its multicultural roots. Singaporean cuisine is a combination of Chinese, Malay, Indian and other influences. It is characterised by its use of spices, herbs and other flavourful ingredients.

National dishes include:

Roti Canai, Hainanese Chicken, Chilli Crab all available at Rasa Sayang and C&R Café

TAKE A TRIP TO TAIWAN

Taiwanese food is a blend of flavours and innovation. Taiwanese cuisine itself is often associated with that of the mid to southern provinces of China, most notably from the province of Fujian, as well as significant Japanese influences.

National dishes include:

Hot Pot – Get the gang together and experience for yourself at Shu Xiang Ge

Danzai Noodles – Enjoy at Old Tree Daiwan Bee.

Bubble Tea – Sip at a number of Chinatown spots like Cuppacha, Happy Lemon and Chatime

Shaved Ice – You can find this chilly dessert at Meet Fresh



TASTE OF THAILAND

Thai cuisine typically features vibrant vegetables, seafood, and meats, served with rice or noodles and seasoned with herbs and spices such as turmeric, galangal, Thai basil, and lemongrass.

National dishes include:

Pad Thai – Enjoy this all-time favourite at YiQi.

Tom Yum – Lap up Speedboat Bar’s Tom Yum Mama

Pad Kra Pao – Also available at Speedboat Bar

VENTURE TO VIETNAM

Vietnamese food is known for its distinct use of fresh, fragrant and aromatic flavours with a balance of sweet and sour, spicy and cooling, fresh and salty flavours.



National dishes include:

Bánh Bao – Salivate over BBQ pork belly and confit pork belly at Pho & Bun

Pho – Slurp up Viet Food’s Rare Beef Pho

Vietnamese Spring Roll – Also available at Viet Food

Where will your journey through Chinatown London take you? Explore Chinatown London this season and stay tuned to Chinatown London’s (TikTok, Instagram and Facebook) social media platforms.

https://chinatown.co.uk/en/