London’s greatest cocktail festival is back

London – Let the revels recommence! London’s largest garden party, Cocktails in the City, is back from 8th-10th August with 100,000 reasons to celebrate and in September

After 14 years of spectacular festivals, July’s highly-anticipated kick-off weekend for 2024’s Summer Series saw

Cocktails in the City reach dizzying new heights as the 100,000th guest entered the exclusive, sun-soaked confines of Bedford Square Garden. To mark this exciting milestone, August’s Celebration Edition will be treating guests to one of the largest rounds of drinks the city has ever seen.

On arrival, 100 lucky revellers will be chosen at random to receive a drink on-the-house from whichever of the elite pop-up bars they wish. Plus, each of the 20 unique bars will be celebrating their 100th cocktail served with a complimentary cocktail for the lucky guests who orders it.

Always looking to shake things up, London’s greatest cocktail festival has a wealth of new names signed up for August’s libation-lead line-up inspired by those places bartenders themselves like to drink off-duty. The city’s hottest scene stealers from the likes of iconic Bar Americain, timeless Zetter Town House, Soho favourite The Lower Third, and Mayfair stalwart Bocconcino will be out to impress and help partygoers discover their new go-to tipples. For the first time, luxury members’ club Home House will also be showcasing their drinks from the Home Bar.

The August and September edition also highlights the return of The B Corp Bar in collaboration with Dover Yard, alongside Gaia, Hutong, Thin White Duke, Callooh Callay and more.

From innovative spritzes, refreshing margaritas and zesty palomas, boozy milkshakes and smooth martinis, each participating bar or drink brand will showcase a special menu inspired by their latest achievements. Festival favourite Cafe Pacifico will toast its prestigious International Tales of the Cocktail Timeless Award, whilst Zacal Mezcal – an artisanal, lightly smoked gem – makes its exciting debut in the UK, giving guests an exclusive first taste. Guests can also enjoy non-alcoholic cocktails at every stand thanks for a partnership with Everleaf.

Meanwhile, Ice carving workshops with Sapporo Beer, the silent disco experience hosted by Vapoura, a roster of

live music from The Piano Works and exciting DJs ensure that all the blissed out summer party vibes are brought to every single session in one of the city’s prettiest, festoon-lit private Georgian gardens.

The Celebration Edition of Cocktails in the City runs from 5pm-10pm on Thursday 8th August, 4pm-10pm on Friday 9th August, and offers two time slots to choose from (midday-4.15pm, or 5pm-10pm) on Saturday 10th August. Get your tickets now at cocktailsinthecity.com. Each ticket includes entry, your first cocktail, live entertainment, masterclasses and access to all areas of the festival, for £22 per person. Stay tuned for more information about September’s Summer Series finale event!

Bar Americain / Bartender Collective / Callooh Callay / Cafe Pacifico / Dover Yard / Gaia / Home House / Hutong / Ognisko / The Lower Third / Thin White Duke / TT London / Zetter Townhouse

Address: Bedford Square Garden, Bedford Square, London, WC1B 3ES

Ticket link: https://www.cocktailsinthecity.com/events/london-summer-series

Pricing: £22 per person including welcome cocktail, live music and tasting sessions.

About Cocktails in the City:

Cocktails in the City has been hosting cocktail festivals across the UK for more than a decade welcoming over 100,000 cocktail enthusiasts. Showcasing the latest trends, techniques and flavours, Cocktails in the City brings together the finest bartenders and venues reimagined in pop-up form to share their passion, skill and expertise with guests. With a focus on fun, interaction and engagement, visitors can participate in workshops, tasting sessions and games supported with award-winning street food and music to deliver a delectable festival of drinks.

At Cocktails in The City Summer Series, over 50 bars appear across three three-day festivals running from July to September in a private garden in London’s best preserved historic Georgian square.