A Parisian Escape in St John’s Wood: A Review of Soutine

London – Stepping into Soutine in St John’s Wood is like being transported to a charming Parisian café, where the atmosphere is both friendly and cozy. From the moment we walked through the door, we were warmly greeted by the restaurant manager, who led us to a lovely window corner, setting the tone for what would be an exceptional dining experience.

The ambiance at Soutine is inspired by the great boulevard cafés of Paris, and it truly captures that essence. The décor, with its classic French touches and artistic nods to the heritage of St John’s Wood, makes you feel as though you’ve been whisked away to a Parisian neighborhood brasserie. The atmosphere is relaxed yet elegant, perfect for both a leisurely meal and a quick café stop.

We began our evening with cocktails, choosing the Pomplemousse Spritz—a delightful blend of pomegranate flavors that was both refreshing and sophisticated. As we sipped our drinks, we were served an abundant basket of fresh bread and butter, a simple yet delightful start to our meal.

For starters, my guest and I opted for the classic Prawn Cocktail, which was beautifully presented and accompanied by the most exquisite pink sauce. The flavors were balanced perfectly, with the freshness of the prawns complemented by the rich, tangy sauce.

Our mains did not disappoint either. We chose the Fillet de Trout with roasted broccoli, a dish that was both hearty and refined. The trout was cooked to perfection, its delicate flavor enhanced by the well-roasted broccoli. My guest ordered the Dressed Dorset Crab as a main course, and it was just as delightful as the starter portion—light, fresh, and full of flavor.

To complement our meal, we enjoyed a bottle of Sauvignon Blanc Terrane. The crispness of the wine paired beautifully with our dishes, enhancing the overall dining experience. The wine list at Soutine offers a fine selection of French wines, ensuring that there’s something to suit every palate.

For dessert, we indulged in a classic Crème Brûlée, which was everything it should be—rich, creamy, with a perfectly caramelized top that cracked under the spoon. We also had a refreshing fruit ice cream, the ideal palate cleanser to end our meal on a light note.

What truly stood out during our visit was the impeccable customer service. We were attended by four different waiters, each one ensuring that every aspect of our dining experience was perfect. Their attentiveness and responsiveness made us feel incredibly well looked after, adding to the overall warmth of the evening.

Soutine, with its charming blend of Parisian café vibes and the artistic flair of St John’s Wood and part of the Wosleley Group, is more than just a neighborhood restaurant. It’s a delightful escape to the streets of Paris, offering classic French cuisine with a touch of elegance. Whether you’re stopping by for a casual coffee or indulging in a full-course meal, Soutine promises an experience that is both delightful and memorable.

We strongly recommend paying a visit to Soutine, even if you’re not a St John’s Wood local. St John’s Wood is not too far from the city center—just jump on the Jubilee Line and take a short walk towards St John’s Wood High Street. It’s a lovely road flanked by beautiful houses and independent shops, making the journey as enjoyable as the destination itself.

For anyone seeking a taste of Paris in the heart of London, Soutine is a must-visit. Open seven days a week, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy French classics alongside a glass of wine or a cocktail, all while soaking in the café culture that makes this place so special.The entire dinner cost £180 for two. It isn’t cheap, but the experience was worth every penny.

For booking visit: https://www.soutine.co.uk/