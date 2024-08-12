Fuerza Bruta’s AVEN – A Breathless Journey of Euphoria and Unstoppable Energy at the Roundhouse

London – After a decade-long hiatus, Fuerza Bruta triumphantly returns to its London home at the Roundhouse with their exhilarating new show, AVEN. This latest production is a rollercoaster of euphoria, optimism, and desire, offering an unforgettable club-theatre experience that pushes the boundaries of imagination and fills hearts with collective joy.

AVEN is a celebration of adventure and paradise, inviting the audience into a boundless, floorless world where happiness is the ultimate goal. From the moment the show begins, it sweeps you up into its unstoppable force, leaving you breathless and yearning for more. This strictly limited eight-week run, beginning on July 9th and running until September 1st, 2024, is a must-see spectacle that should not be missed.

One of the most striking aspects of AVEN is its cast—a group of remarkably young performers who exude powerful energy, showcasing exceptional talent in dance, singing, and acrobatics. Their youthfulness only enhances the vibrant and dynamic nature of the show, as they leap, twist, and soar with an exuberance that is both infectious and awe-inspiring. Every movement is charged with emotion, every beat filled with passion, and their collective performance is nothing short of mesmerizing.

The aerial performances in AVEN draw inevitable comparisons to Cirque du Soleil, as the show incorporates breathtaking feats of acrobatics that defy gravity. Highlights include dancers performing inside a cube suspended in water, drummers pounding out rhythms on the stage with electrifying intensity, and performers walking atop a giant earth balloon. In one particularly thrilling sequence, a performer hangs by a rope from the ceiling, spinning and soaring above the audience, creating a spectacle that is both daring and beautiful. These elements add a layer of surrealism and wonder to the show, making it a visual feast that captivates from start to finish.

Created by Fuerza Bruta’s Artistic Director Diqui James, with music directed by Gaby Kerpel, AVEN represents a significant evolution in the company’s journey. As James himself stated, the show was born out of a desire to create “the happiest show we have ever done.” After years of conceptual development and a renewed vision post-pandemic, AVEN emerged as a beacon of joy, free from darkness and intellectual strife. It’s a show that radiates positivity, embracing the audience with an emotional intensity that resonates long after the final scene.

The Roundhouse, a venue that has been Fuerza Bruta’s European home since 2006, provides the perfect setting for this high-energy performance. As Marcus Davey, CEO and Artistic Director of the Roundhouse, expressed, the return of Fuerza Bruta is a homecoming, a reunion of two kindred souls. The synergy between the company and the venue is palpable, with the Roundhouse’s iconic columns seeming to dance in harmony with the performers.

Adding to the immersive experience, BRESH DJs, including special guest DJ Luz Rodriguez, kick off the festivities before the show and keep the party going afterward. Their signature beats create an electric atmosphere, turning Friday and Saturday late shows into an all-out fiesta, ensuring that the energy of AVEN continues to pulse through the crowd long after the final bow.

Fuerza Bruta’s AVEN is not just a show; it’s an experience—a sensory overload that celebrates the boundless possibilities of performance art. With its young, vibrant cast, its thrilling aerial feats reminiscent of Cirque du Soleil, and its uplifting, joyous spirit, AVEN is a testament to the power of collective happiness and the enduring magic of live theatre. As the audience is swept up in the energy and passion of the performance, it becomes clear that Fuerza Bruta has once again delivered a show that will leave a lasting impact on all who witness it. This is a return to the Roundhouse that is nothing short of spectacular.

The show will be running till the the 1st of September 2024. Too book a ticket visit: https://www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/fuerzabruta