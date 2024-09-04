Tradition and innnovation make Babur a little hidden gem in South London

London – During our recent visit to Babur, we were offered the Daily Set Lunch menu, a thoughtfully curated selection that embodies the rich and diverse flavours of Indian cuisine. The lunch menu featured an array of starters and mains, each dish meticulously crafted to showcase the best of contemporary Indian cooking.

Starters

We began our meal with a choice of starters, each one promising a unique taste experience. The **Swordfish Tikka** was a standout, featuring tender pieces of fish seasoned with a blend of yellow chili, mustard, and carom seed, paired with a tangy onion and radish pickle. The **Tulsi Malai Chicken Tikka**, marinated in basil-spiced yogurt and white pepper, was equally delightful, offering a creamy texture and a hint of aromatic freshness. For those seeking something different, the **Beetroot Cutlet** with spiced mango chutney was a revelation—a perfect balance of sweet and spicy wrapped in a crispy tapioca coating. Vegetarians would appreciate the **Spinach and Sweet Potato Shingara, a delightful homemade Bengali pastry filled with a savory mix of spinach and sweet potato.

Mains

The mains continued the journey of flavors with choices like the **Baby Monkfish Tail Caldeen**, a dish bathed in a spicy, sharp, and creamy Goan coconut sauce that perfectly complemented the delicate texture of the fish. The **Champaran Gosht** offered a hearty, slow-cooked mutton experience in a clay pot, infused with rustic garam masala and whole garlic. For those preferring chicken, the **Chicken Chettinad** brought robust South Indian flavors with its black pepper and Chettiyar masala. Vegetarians were not left behind, with the **Peas Kadai Paneer** providing a comforting dish of cottage cheese and organic green peas, delicately spiced to perfection.

Ambiance and Service

Babur, nestled in the heart of SE London’s Honor Oak Park, has long been a neighborhood favorite, and for good reason. The restaurant’s ambiance is a blend of Moghul art and modern murals, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. The thoughtful service, provided by a core team who have been with Babur for over 15 years, enhances the dining experience, making guests feel both welcomed and well-cared for.



Innovation and Tradition

What sets Babur apart is its commitment to both tradition and innovation. Since its inception in 1985 by Emdad Rahman, Babur has remained a pioneer in elevating Indian cuisine in London. The restaurant’s ability to seamlessly shift from traditional to modern-day dishes, while maintaining authenticity, is a testament to its dedication to culinary excellence. This blend of old and new is evident not only in the food but also in the innovative cocktail menu and the thoughtfully paired wine list.

Conclusion

Babur is more than just a restaurant; it is a culinary expedition through the rich and varied landscape of Indian cuisine. From the welcoming ambiance and impeccable service to the meticulously crafted dishes, Babur offers an experience that is both unique and unforgettable. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, Babur is well worth the journey. We left feeling enriched by the flavors and traditions we had the pleasure to explore, eagerly looking forward to our next visit.

To book visit https://www.babur.info/