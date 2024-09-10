Speak No Evil – A British Twist on Danish Horror

London – Speak no Evil is a remake of a 2022 Danish horror film. One question people may have, was the remake worth?, Of course it was, if not only it is justified for watching James McAvoy who is delivering a chilling rendition of the Paddy, the British Husband, with unsettling intensity and new nuances.

James Watkins’ adaptation of Speak No Evil, originally helmed by Christian Tafdrup, takes a more polished and subdued approach. Though less daring than its predecessor, the film still manages to create a uniquely eerie atmosphere, blending elements of British absurdity with moments of tension. If you’re willing to trade the original’s Nordic bleakness for a dose of dry British wit, this remake offers an intriguing spin.

For the first portion of the film, the storyline closely follows the original. American couple Louise (Mackenzie Davis) and Ben (Scoot McNairy), along with their daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler), cross paths with an English family—Paddy (McAvoy), Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), and their mute son Ant (Dan Hough)—while on vacation. The English family invites them to their rural farm in the West Country, where subtle but disturbing behavior begins to surface. Paddy pressures vegetarian Louise to eat his freshly killed goose, while Ciara reprimands Agnes for bad manners in front of her bewildered parents. Despite these early warning signs, Louise and Ben try to brush it off, only to realize later that danger is closing in.

Watkins diverges from the original by steering away from psychological tension and embracing chaotic, slasher-style horror. This shift works well, particularly with McNairy’s portrayal of Ben, whose incompetence becomes both tragic and darkly amusing. Louise, on the other hand, reveals her mounting frustration, offering a glimpse into the cracks in their relationship. As a couple, they’re sympathetic enough that you root for their survival, but flawed enough that watching them fumble through their escape adds a morbid layer of entertainment.

At its core, Speak No Evil examines how politeness and societal expectations can override basic instincts for survival. But while the original film focused on the nuances of Danish-Dutch dynamics—where the Danish couple felt reluctant to leave out of fear of offending their sophisticated hosts—the remake presents a more overt clash of cultures. Paddy and Ciara are obnoxious from the start, but their behavior is masked by British humor and “banter.” The American couple dismisses their discomfort as mere eccentricity, with Louise even rationalizing their odd behavior by noting, “Their normal isn’t our normal.”

The farmhouse setting adds another layer of quintessential Britishness. The cluttered yet intentionally curated décor hints at understated wealth, with expensive art pieces scattered among the cozy, rural aesthetic. Backed by Blumhouse Productions, known for films like Get Out and the Insidious series, this version has the sheen of a big-budget horror flick but retains a distinctly British charm.

The heart of the film, though, is James McAvoy’s performance. He channels a raw, primal energy reminiscent of his role in Split, playing Paddy with a mix of smugness and barely-contained rage. His outward charm hides a volatile undercurrent, making his character all the more terrifying. McAvoy’s portrayal of unchecked male entitlement feels disturbingly real, adding an extra layer of discomfort to the film.

Directed by James Watkins and starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, Scoot McNairy, Alix West Lefler, and Dan Hough, Speak No Evil is a tense, 110-minute ride that will leave audiences on edge when it hits cinemas on 13 September.